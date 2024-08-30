Driving equity and innovation in health care with Kevin Gordon

In the latest episode of Equity in Focus, hosted by Kevin E. Hooks, the conversation centers on the intersection of operations, strategy, and equity within health care—a crucial dialogue in today’s evolving landscape. This episode features Kevin Gordon, the System Vice President of Supply Chain Operations at Grady Health System, who shares his journey and insights on how supply chain management can drive equity in health care.

More than just logistics

Kevin Gordon’s role at Grady Health System goes far beyond the typical perception of supply chain management. As he explains, his day-to-day responsibilities involve overseeing contracts, procurement, strategic sourcing, supplier diversity, and ensuring that bedside supplies and equipment are readily available for clinicians. Gordon emphasizes that without proper oversight, health care systems could face significant risks, including inconsistent quality and availability of supplies—factors that directly impact patient care.

“On a typical day, I partner with my directors to ensure that our clinicians have everything they need to provide care at the bedside,” Gordon shares. “We dive into contracts and procurement, making sure we have the right products at the right time and place.”

A path fueled by passion and purpose

Gordon’s journey into health care wasn’t straightforward. Originally from Detroit and a North Carolina A&T and Vallejo University graduate, Gordon pivoted significantly from the food and beverage industry to health care. This shift was influenced by his father’s frequent interactions with health care systems during his battle with illness.

“My father’s experience opened my eyes to patient care and the critical need for health care,” Gordon reflects. “Knowing that I’m non-clinical, I do my small part in the big picture by supporting from a supply chain standpoint.”

Building trust through equity and efficiency

One of the most significant challenges in health care is the historical distrust that marginalized communities, particularly Black Americans, have toward the system. Gordon recognizes the importance of his role in improving operational efficiency and building trust within the community.

“With colleagues like Dr. Wimberly, we are doing an awesome job with health equity, ensuring that individuals who look like you and me are getting the appropriate screenings,” says Gordon. “As a health system, we are providing access to health care.”

Gordon also highlights the importance of diversity in supply chain operations. “Diversity is top of my list. It’s right there with cost, quality, and resiliency,” he states. Gordon ensures that diverse vendors have a seat at the table by including supplier diversity language in contracts and revamping the RFP process.

The future of health care supply chains

As health care continues to evolve, Gordon sees a bright future for Grady Health System, with plans to expand services and access points in the community. He is particularly excited about the ongoing supply chain transformation at Grady, which he believes will propel the organization forward.

“In the next 5 to 10 years, I see Grady continuing to expand and grow, providing more services and additional points of access to care within our community,” Gordon envisions. “It’s a great time to be at Grady, especially with so many things going on within supply chain as we go through our Supply Chain Transformation 2.0.”

Gordon’s advice to those aspiring to excel in their careers is simple yet profound: commit to lifelong learning and never settle for the status quo. His dedication to continuous improvement and innovation is evident in his professional journey and how he leads his team at Grady Health System.

As Kevin E. Hooks wraps up the conversation, he emphasizes the importance of staying focused on creating a fair and just health care system for all—a goal Gordon actively contributes to through his work at Grady. This interview is a powerful reminder of the impact that operational excellence and a commitment to equity can have on patients’ lives and our communities’ health.

AI assisted in summarizing this episode of Equity in Focus.