Usher shares a heartwarming moment with Free Marie Wright at concert

Usher recently had a touching interaction with Free Marie Wright, the beloved former host of “106 & Park,” during his concert in Boston. This heartwarming moment has resonated with fans, showcasing the singer’s appreciation for his roots and the cultural icons of the past.

Usher recognizes Wright

On Aug. 29, Wright shared a delightful Instagram reel, capturing her experience at Usher’s “Past Present Future” tour stop.

“About last night. @usher gave the kid so much love in the hometown! ♥️ fur and the GRILLS 🤣🤣! Beantown, I LOVE you back infinity 🙋🏽‍♀️💚 Thank YOU and Goodnight …,” the former host gushed.

During the concert, Usher noticed Wright in the audience and paused his performance to greet her.

“Hold on, hold on, hold on. Is that Free, I see?” he exclaimed.

This spontaneous moment highlighted the deep connection between the artist and his fans.

Social media buzz

The interaction sparked a wave of nostalgia on social media, with fans reminiscing about Wright’s impact on music culture. Here are some notable reactions, according to Chandani:

@kingofstyle1990: “FREE is a legend and nobody matches what her and AJ did for music culture on 106 🔥🔥🔥🔥!!!!!!!! What a time! You had to be there.”

@ayooo_shortywop: “She really raised us! Like she was the babysitter after school! 🥰 WE LOVE YOU FREE! 💯‼️”

@radiant_kee: “We love Free! 106 was never the same after her and AJ’s run.”

@alwayz_winning: “This new generation will never understand the importance and cultural significance of 106 & Park! The show was HUGE for Black music!”

@fineaxxdaniellee: “She deserved that moment too 🔥🔥🔥”

@raw_shotography: “That love and respect for a legend in our generation. I love that…Free and 106 & Park was a HUUGGEEEEE deal for artists and the fans.”

@youngwill_i_am: “She’s a living legend !!! Big part of our childhood.”

@andi_.m89: “That was cute bc I dead ass smiled at my phone bc this generation will never understand how special this moment is between them 🥰.”

Usher’s recent performances

Usher has been making headlines not only for his heartfelt interactions but also for his electrifying performances. Recently, he captivated audiences with his hit single “Climax,” leaving fans in awe as he engaged with them during the show.

This concert moment with Wright is a reminder of the lasting impact of cultural icons and the importance of celebrating those who have shaped the music landscape. Usher’s genuine appreciation for Wright reflects a deep respect for the past while continuing to inspire the future.