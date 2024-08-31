Rolling Out

Fatman Scoop, legendary hip-hop voice, dies after collapsing on stage

Rap community mourns loss
Fatman Scoop
Fatman Scoop (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Melinda Nagy)

Fatman Scoop, the rapper in hip-hop known best for his hype voice on some of rap’s most upbeat hits ever, has died after collapsing on stage at a show in Connecticut on Aug. 30. The man, whose real name is Isaac Freeman III, was 53 years old.


The video of the collapse at the performance circulated the internet when the artist walked up to the DJ booth without a shirt on and leaned forward on the table for support. Scoop asked Hamden, Conn., to “make some noise” before he fell. Another video from a fan shows someone giving a man who appears to be Scoop CPR behind the DJ booth in the aftermath of the fall.


“Hold up, you have to understand this,” a voice that also had a microphone, said on the video. “Big man has to relax. I’m stretching. Big man has to chill. They don’t have any fans on this stage, Jesus.”

Scoop recently dealt with health problems, he revealed in a recent social media live stream, re-posted by 9MagTV.


YouTube video

On the morning of Aug. 31, it was confirmed the artist died.

Scoop has worked with Mariah Carey, Jermaine Dupri, Timbaland, Ciara and Missy Elliott. His biggest solo record is “Be Faithful.”

YouTube video

He also added energy to Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control,” which features Ciara.

“Prayers for Fatman Scoop’s family for strength during this difficult time,” Elliott posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Fatman Scoop’s voice and energy have contributed to many songs that made people feel happy and want to dance for over two decades. Your impact is huge and will never be forgotten.”

His voice is also prominently featured in the classic dance single “Drop” from Timbaland and Magoo.

YouTube video

DJ Heat said he met Fatman Scoop in 2016, and he offered to send him drops for free.

“Rest well, brother,” Lil Jon also commented as an immediate reaction to the news.

