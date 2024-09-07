Ranking this year’s 15 Black NFL starting quarterbacks

History has been made in the NFL once again. This year, for another consecutive year, there is a record amount of Black starting quarterbacks in the NFL with 15 in 2024, thanks in part to the efforts of the Fritz Pollard Alliance.

“They’re no longer telling, not just Black quarterbacks, but quarterbacks with attributes of what the Black quarterbacks had that they can’t play the position anymore,” Robert Griffin III told rolling out in February. “I find a lot of gratitude in that. They’re not just taking guys and trying to put them on the West Coast system. They’re taking that guy and building the system around what he does best. That, to me, is the true testament to the league developing and growing.”

Here are the 15, ranked by rolling out.

1. Patrick Mahomes II, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks ever. He has three championships. He’s the son of former MLB player Patrick Mahomes Sr.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson is a two-time NFL MVP and came into the league as a former Heisman trophy winner at the University of Louisville. He’s looking to get over the AFC champions Mahomes and the Chiefs.

3. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Stroud finished the 2023 season eighth in the league with 4,108 passing yards as a rookie. The AFC Rookie of the Year also led the Texans back to the playoffs.

4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott finished third in the league with 4,516 passing yards in 2023. He was in the running for league MVP last season and is one of the better regular-season performers in the NFL. He’s looking for that success to translate to the postseason.

5. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

The former NFC champion threw for 23 touchdowns and ran for 15 touchdowns in 2023.

6. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers’ successor finished seventh in the NFL with 4,159 passing yards in 2023.

7. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Threw for 1,799 yards and ran for 244 yards in eight games last season after dealing with injuries.

8. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Has had a rough past couple of years in the league after being considered one of the best quarterbacks in the league fresh out of Clemson University. Threw for 1,115 yards in six games in 2023.

9. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former Super Bowl champion threw for 3,070 passing yards and 26 touchdowns in 2023. On the other side of his prime.

10. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Smith’s comeback as an NFL starter brought him 3,624 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in 2023.

11. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

The No. 1 draft pick comes to Chicago to replace Justin Fields. Threw for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns to five interceptions in 2023 at USC.

12. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

The 2023 No. 1 pick struggled his rookie season with a poor supporting system. Finished the year with 2,877 passing yards and 11 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

13. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

In four games as a rookie in 2023, Richardson threw for 577 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.

14. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner threw for 3,812 passing yards and 40 touchdowns to four interceptions at LSU. He was this year’s No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

15. Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots

In three games and zero starts in 2023 with the Washington Commanders, Brissett threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns.