How attending an HBCU shaped Zeddy Will as a creative

Zeddy Will is one of the most influential Black voices among teenagers. The 22-year-old artist from New York boasts over three million followers on TikTok and nearly a million followers on Instagram. His positive energy is infectious and comes to the viewer through the screen and translates to real life.

On Sept. 6, Will was the surprise guest performer at Revolt’s “Back in Session HBCU Tour 2024,” Sponsored by Verizon” event in Atlanta to share some of that energy in person. He also took photos with every single fan who requested one. In addition to being an influencer, Will is an artist, and his latest single is “12345678,” which features J.P.

After performing at the HBCU event, Will spoke to rolling out about his character and educational background.

There aren’t a lot of HBCUs up north, but how has college culture influenced your style?

I went to Howard.

Oh, wow.

Yeah, I went to Howard my freshman year. So, just being an HBCU kid makes me appreciate them a lot more.

To perform at an event like this, I understand the crowd, the energy, the vibe, so none of this is new to me. It’s fun, though. At HBCUs, the energy is OD.

Where did your humbleness come from?

That’s just me. I don’t really see myself more than who I am. I’m just trying to have fun and just be me. I don’t really know. There’s no other answer than that. I’m just being myself. I’m just being me.

Outside of being yourself, do you have any advice for aspiring content creators?

Have a good support system and people around you. Keep a good team and good friends around you, and that’ll take you a long way, I promise.

What does McPlayGT mean to you?

He’s my friend. He’s one of my best friends right here. When I say a support system and friends, he’s a good example of who I’m talking about. He keeps me level-headed. Him, my family, my mom and all of that stuff.