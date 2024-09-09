Tyrese arrested while appearing in court in Atlanta

R&B crooner Tyrese warned his fans over the weekend that he might get arrested in his continuous court battle with ex-wife Samantha Lee, and he was proven to be prescient.

The 45-year-old “How You Gonna Act Like That” singer, whose full name is Tyrese Darnell Gibson, was held in contempt of court in a Fulton County courthouse in Atlanta for failure to pay back child support, TMZ reports.

Tyrese and Lee share their 5-year-old daughter Soraya, who arrived in 2018, following their wedding in 2017. The couple announced their divorce in 2020, and their legal entanglements have been brewing ever since.

The outlet said Judge Kevin Farmer became frustrated that the Fast and Furious star was not paying the $10K per month he ordered Tyrese to begin in April.

Therefore, Farmer ordered Tyrese to be handcuffed and taken to the Fulton County Jail if he did not satisfy the outstanding debt of $73,000, which included $7,500 for Lee’s attorney fees. It probably did not help that Tyrese told his 20 million Instagram followers that he might be apprehended on Monday, Sept. 9, and, imprudently, accused the judge and Lee of “collusion” against him.

“Samantha’s lawyer Adam Gleklen and William Alexander, who are besties with the judge Kevin M Farmer [collusion],” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post that The Neighborhood Talk screenshoted before it disappeared.

“We are APPEALLING ALL OF HIS RULINGS AND ALREADY HAVE TRIED TO GET THIS JUDGE THROWN OFF THE BENCH TWICE….. The second time we tried to get him recused from the bench. [ He actually denied his own request to be thrown off the bench] …imagine that???”

The Neighborhood Talk also said Tyrese posted another scorcher, pleading with the media to come to court to “see what Judge Farmer has in mind” for him.

“It’s pretty clear that they hate my guts, but I must remind them and everything about my life and my success. I’ve worked my a– off since I was 14 years old to get here,” he wrote.

In a third post on Monday, Sept. 9, the Baby Boy star predicted he would encounter legal difficulties, but he was careful not to include any inflammatory rhetoric.

“The love that a father can have for his children can’t quite be explained……. Whatever the outcome is today…… I am and will forever be their FATHER……..”

Tyrese is currently at the courthouse working on arrangements to reconcile this debt so that he can be set free from temporary confinement.