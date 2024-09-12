Edwin Muldrow reflects on the legacy of Del-Kar Pharmacy

In the heart of North Lawndale, Edwin Muldrow carries on a family legacy as the owner of Del-Kar Pharmacy, a community staple that has stood for an impressive 64 years. As part of the US Bank Access Business Tour during Black Business Month, Muldrow shared his thoughts on the challenges and triumphs of being a Black business owner in today’s world. From the importance of cash flow to inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs, Muldrow’s candid conversation offers valuable insights for anyone navigating the complexities of running a business.

Where are we right now?

We are in North Lawndale, specifically at 3726 West 16th Street, in front of my business, Del-Kar Pharmacy.

I just heard that this pharmacy has been around for how many years?

64 years.

We’re out here in honor of Black Business Month, for the US Bank Access Business Tour. Why is this tour important?

Well, I’ve always believed that we need to stimulate more traffic on 16th Street. As soon as we get more traffic, then we can have more development of new businesses and new ideas.

Why did you choose US Bank for your banking?

Well, I hope to develop a nice relationship with US Bank. I have an excellent partnership with New Covenant, so I’m looking forward to a new business relationship with US Bank.

What does it mean to be a Black business owner in this time?

I think I serve as a Black business owner inspiration. It’s hard being in business … When you’re looking to attract future professionals, I believe I can serve as inspiration for any future man or woman considering going into business. I can share my stories, my struggles and my success.

Speaking of inspiration, what words of encouragement and advice do you have for Black business owners?

Make sure you have a lot of liquid cash. I’m not going to lie to you; make sure you have a lot of liquid assets.

Well, I’m here every day. I don’t have a website, but at Del-Kar Pharmacy, my phone number is 773-762-5058. I’m here every day. I try not to be here on Sundays — I try to play some golf when I can — but I’m down here every day.

But after 64 years, you can do it right?

Well, between me and my father, after 64 years … I’m only 54, so I can’t claim all of that.