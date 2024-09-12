Marquita Gatling on challenges and triumphs of running a Black-owned business

In the heart of Chicago’s South Side, Gatling’s Chapel has been a beacon of compassion and service for the community. As part of the US Bank Access Business Tour, Marquita Gatling — the leader of the renowned family-owned business — opens up about the significance of the tour and what it means for Black businesses in today’s challenging economic climate.

With inflation affecting communities and partnerships playing a critical role, Gatling emphasizes the importance of resilience and community support. Her advice to aspiring Black entrepreneurs is simple but powerful: keep pushing forward.

We are here in this beautiful space on the South Side of Chicago for this Access Business Tour with US Bank. What does this tour mean for you?

It brings individuals to our facility who would never come on any other basis, unless they’ve had a death in their family or someone close to them. So it allows people to see our facility and understand who we are as a business and as a community.

What made you choose US Bank for your banking?

Well, they’re in the community, and they had an offer that we couldn’t refuse.

Now, when we talk about small businesses — especially in the Black community — what does it mean for you to be a Black business in these times?

It’s rough. Inflation is high, and the community is struggling to pay regular bills, let alone when tragedy strikes. So, it is difficult, but with partnerships like US Bank and others, we can push forward.

What words of encouragement do you have for Black businesses coming up or looking to grow?

Keep on pushing.

Where can people find you?

Oh, you can find us at www.gatlingchapel.com, and on Facebook and Instagram.