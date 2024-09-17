DNC teams up with HBCUs to mobilize Black voters ahead of crucial 2024 election

Key components of the campaign

The Harris-Walz campaign, in collaboration with the DNC, is launching a comprehensive voter registration drive that will unfold across 60 HBCU campuses in crucial swing states, including Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan. This campaign is particularly vital as the election date draws near, with only 49 days left until voters head to the polls.

In-person and virtual canvassing events will take place, with a notable emphasis on North Carolina, which boasts the second-highest number of HBCUs in the nation. The campaign aims to harness the energy and influence of these institutions, which have historically played a pivotal role in Black civic engagement.

Vice President Harris’s engagement

Vice President Kamala Harris will mark National Voter Registration Day with a high-profile event in Philadelphia, engaging in a moderated conversation with the National Association of Black Journalists, or NABJ. This event will be held in front of students from Lincoln University and Cheyney University, both of which are historic HBCUs. NABJ President Ken Lemon expressed optimism about the event, highlighting the importance of addressing pressing questions from the community.

This event comes on the heels of NABJ’s controversial invitation to former President Donald Trump during its annual convention, which drew criticism from many members and the public. The upcoming conversation with Vice President Harris is seen as an opportunity to refocus on voter engagement, particularly among Black youth, ahead of the 2024 election.

Digital outreach and voter assistance

In addition to in-person efforts, the campaign is leveraging digital platforms to reach voters. A partnership with Revolt, a hip-hop culture and news site, will feature a homepage takeover to engage younger voters. This digital initiative — along with other media partnerships — aims to resonate with Black Americans and emphasize the importance of voter participation.

Moreover, the campaign is launching a national voter assistance text line, providing information in both English and Spanish. This resource is designed to simplify the voter registration process and guide individuals through the DNC’s IWillVote.com platform. DNC Chair Jaime Harrison emphasized the importance of making every voter’s voice heard, according to Native News Online, stating that the party has invested millions into the “I Will Vote” program to support young voters.

Intensifying efforts on National Black Voter Registration Day

On Sept. 20, National Black Voter Registration Day, the Harris-Walz campaign will intensify its voter registration efforts. This day will feature additional media partnerships aimed at registering Black voters, particularly in battleground states like Georgia and Pennsylvania. These states are crucial for the Democratic electoral strategy, as Black voters played a decisive role in flipping them during the 2020 election.

While Black voters have historically leaned Democratic, engaging younger voters remains a challenge for both parties. Recognizing the potential influence of youth voters in key states, campaigns are increasingly focusing their efforts on this demographic.

The importance of engagement

The DNC’s partnership with HBCUs and Black media is a strategic move to ensure that young Black voters are informed, engaged and motivated to participate in the upcoming election. By leveraging the cultural significance of HBCUs and the reach of digital platforms, the campaign aims to create a robust network of support and information for voters.