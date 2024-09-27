Tia Kemp opens up about co-parenting challenges with Rick Ross

In a candid interview on Yung Miami’s podcast, “Caresha Please,” Tia Kemp shared her thoughts on co-parenting with rapper Rick Ross, revealing deep frustrations regarding his involvement in their son’s life. The conversation highlighted the complexities of their relationship and the impact it has on their 18-year-old son, William Roberts III.

Tia Kemp’s frustrations with Rick Ross

Kemp expressed her long-standing grievances about Ross’ inconsistency as a father. She noted that her son is now old enough to understand the dynamics of their family situation, and she feels it’s essential to address these issues openly.

“It’s just when you’ve had enough, you’ve had enough. And my son is 18 years old, he can understand what’s going on, he sees what’s going on, he’s affected by what’s going on. And that’s it,” she stated, emphasizing the emotional toll it has taken on their son.

Allegations of manipulation

During the podcast, Kemp claimed that Ross sometimes uses their son as a means to provoke her. She accused him of leveraging their child to get under her skin, indicating that this behavior has been a source of tension between them. Kemp also mentioned that Ross has multiple children, which adds another layer of complexity to their co-parenting arrangement.

Social media reactions

The conversation sparked a lively reaction on social media. Many users chimed in, with some praising Kemp for her honesty while others joked about her tendency to spill tea on Ross. Comments ranged from supportive to humorous, reflecting the public’s fascination with their tumultuous relationship.

@bwarrdrobe: “That BM before the money ain’t gon play.”

@__itsher__: “She just be telling all his business.”

@iamyolonda_: “At this point Rick Ross just need to put his pride to the side and apologize to Tia for whatever he has done to her.”

@iamkakeking: “She be so real with every word she say.”

The child support controversy

This interview follows a recent incident where Ross celebrated the end of his child support payments. Just before Father’s Day, he shared a video on Instagram expressing his relief and gratitude for concluding one child support case. His comments were met with backlash, particularly from Kemp, who responded with her own explicit video, criticizing Ross for his insensitivity.

“Listen here, b—-, every day I’m f—ing hustlin’. I heard you was over there talking about the best Father’s Day gift you could have got was you sending your last child support payment or something b—-,” Kemp exclaimed in her response.

Kemp emphasized that she is capable of handling her own affairs and does not need to rely on Ross, asserting her independence and strength as a mother.

The importance of open communication

Kemp’s revelations underscore the importance of open communication in co-parenting relationships, especially when children are involved. The emotional well-being of their son should be a priority for both parents and addressing these issues publicly may serve as a wake-up call for Ross to step up his involvement.