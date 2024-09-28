DJ Khaled is known for his infectious energy and ability to turn any event into a memorable experience. This was on full display at the Big Noon Kickoff for the Central Florida vs. Colorado game on Sept. 28. Khaled, along with hip-hop legend Fat Joe, made a splash at the tailgate event, showcasing his signature enthusiasm and love for the crowd.

DJ Khaled takes over tailgate event

In a lively clip shared by The Shade Room, DJ Khaled was seen engaging with reporters and sports analysts, hyping up the crowd with his charismatic presence. The highlight of the event came when Khaled announced his intention to crowd surf, a move that had fans buzzing with excitement.

With a running start, Khaled dove headfirst into the crowd, embodying the spirit of fun and spontaneity. Although he only managed to make it a short distance before returning to the ground, the moment was filled with laughter and cheers from the audience. Khaled’s infectious energy was palpable as he ran back to the camera, showcasing his larger-than-life personality.

Social media reacts

The viral moment quickly caught the attention of social media users, who flooded The Shade Room’s comment section with their reactions. Many found Khaled’s crowd surfing attempt hilarious, while others expressed concern for the safety of both Khaled and the crowd.

Instagram user @coopdajuice humorously questioned, “How is this not an attempted murder charge?”

Another user, @melaninmiss, commented, “I know that was the scariest 5 seconds of their lives.”

User @e_man11 added, “They returned him ASAP,” highlighting the quick response of the crowd.

One user, @missjameekabanks, praised Khaled’s zest for life, stating, “For what it’s worth, this man is happy & lives his life to the fullest & I love it.”

Another comment from @victoriasoamazing noted, “They got em out of there quick too,” reflecting the crowd’s swift reaction.

Instagram user @realisss remarked, “That was a fight or flight moment for the crowd,” capturing the thrill of the moment.

Finally, @itsreallyjessy humorously declared, “Strongest fans in the nation,” acknowledging the crowd’s readiness to catch Khaled.

