Adenah Bayoh is on a mission to reshape New Jersey housing

In the heart of Newark’s South Side, a five-story building is rising from the ground, its structure a testament to one woman’s journey from war-torn Liberia to the forefront of New Jersey’s affordable housing revolution. Adenah Bayoh, a 46-year-old entrepreneur and real estate developer, is not just constructing apartments; she’s building a blueprint for community transformation.

A vision born from adversity

Bayoh’s path to becoming a leading figure in real estate and hospitality was far from conventional. Fleeing civil war in Liberia as a child, she arrived in the United States with little more than hope and determination. Today, she stands at the helm of a business empire that includes seven restaurants, four of which are IHOP franchises, making her one of the largest employers in Irvington, New Jersey.

But it’s her latest venture that’s capturing attention across the state. Next year, Bayoh is set to open a groundbreaking affordable housing project that will make her the first Black woman to develop such a significant initiative in New Jersey.

“This isn’t just about putting roofs over heads,” Bayoh said during a recent tour of the construction site. “It’s about creating ecosystems of opportunity.”

More than just housing

The 40-unit building is designed with low- and moderate-income families in mind, but Bayoh’s vision extends far beyond basic shelter. In a bold move that underscores her commitment to holistic community development, five units will be dedicated to providing transitional housing for families recently experiencing homelessness.

What sets this project apart, however, are the amenities and services that come with each apartment. Every unit will have free Wi-Fi, and each family will receive a computer upon moving in. For the children, free on-site after-school tutoring will be available, thanks to partnerships with local organizations like the Newark YMCA.

“We’re not just filling space,” Bayoh emphasized. “We’re creating an environment where families can thrive, where children can dream bigger, and where communities can heal.”

A journey marked by resilience

Bayoh’s foray into real estate began in 2001 with the purchase of her first income-generating property in Irvington. But like many in the industry, she faced significant setbacks during the 2008 financial crisis, including multiple foreclosures.

“Those were dark days,” Bayoh recalled. “But giving up was never an option. Each setback was a lesson, each obstacle a chance to innovate.”

Her persistence paid off. Through tough negotiations with banks and a steadfast refusal to let go of her vision, Bayoh managed to hold onto some properties. This resilience laid the foundation for her future successes in both real estate and the restaurant industry.

Community impact

Bayoh’s commitment to community development took a significant leap in 2010 when she spearheaded the redevelopment of the old Irvington General Hospital. The project, which created nearly 300 units of affordable housing, was a turning point in her career and a boon for the community.

“That project taught me the true power of development,” Bayoh reflected. “It’s not just about buildings; it’s about rebuilding lives.”

Looking ahead

As construction on her Newark project continues, Bayoh is already planning her next move. Directly across the street, another affordable housing building is in the works. When both developments are complete, they will add 103 new affordable units to Newark’s housing stock.

These projects, backed by highly competitive tax credits, represent more than just new homes. They’re a statement about the kind of future Bayoh envisions for New Jersey’s urban communities.

“I’m not interested in building anything that isn’t impactful,” she stated firmly. “My goal is to create developments that address generational issues and help solve the problems communities face.”

A model for the future

In a state grappling with housing affordability and urban renewal, Adenah Bayoh’s vision offers a glimpse of what’s possible when entrepreneurship meets social responsibility. As her projects take shape, they stand as beacons of possibility, illuminating a path forward for communities long overlooked and underserved.