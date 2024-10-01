6 cultural events happening in the DMV this October

As autumn leaves begin to paint the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia region in warm hues, a kaleidoscope of cultural events is set to ignite the area’s social calendar. From thought-provoking art exhibitions to empowering conferences, October promises a rich array of experiences that reflect the diverse tapestry of the DMV community. Here’s a curated list of six must-attend events that showcase the region’s commitment to creativity, health awareness and cultural celebration.

DMV Black Student Leadership Conference

On Oct. 4, Morgan State University will host the DMV Black Student Leadership Conference, a pivotal event organized by Black Student Development. This daylong gathering, running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., aims to inspire and equip Black students from across the region with tools for personal and professional growth. The conference will feature a series of workshops led by industry professionals, covering topics such as career development, financial literacy and community engagement. Keynote speakers will share their journeys and insights, providing attendees with valuable perspectives on navigating challenges and seizing opportunities in their academic and future professional lives.

Health awareness takes center stage: Prostate health

The Silver Spring Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity is taking a stand against prostate cancer with their “Prostate Cancer Health Matters” event on Oct. 5. From noon to 3 p.m., the Rockville campus of Montgomery College will host this critical health initiative. The centerpiece of the event is a screening of The Black Walnut, a documentary that sheds light on the disproportionate impact of prostate cancer on Black men. Following the film, attendees will engage in a panel discussion featuring urologists and prostate cancer survivors, fostering an open dialogue about prevention, treatment and support within the community.

Celebrating Black entrepreneurship: Black Wall Street renaissance pop-up shops

A-List Productions continues its mission to promote economic empowerment within the Black community through its monthly Black Wall Street Renaissance Pop-Up Shops. The next iteration, scheduled for Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Everlasting Life Restaurant and Lounge in Capitol Heights, Maryland, promises to be a vibrant marketplace showcasing Black-owned businesses. This event goes beyond commerce, embodying principles of unity, self-love and healthy living. Attendees can expect to find a diverse array of products, from handcrafted goods to organic food options, all while supporting local entrepreneurs.

Honoring political legacy: ‘Unbought and Unbossed’ watch party and panel

The Theta Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority invites the public to a special screening of Unbought and Unbossed on Oct. 6. This documentary chronicles the groundbreaking career of Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress and the first to seek a major party’s nomination for U.S. president. The event, held at Colesville United Methodist Church from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., will conclude with a panel discussion featuring Maryland State Legislators. This timely gathering offers an opportunity to reflect on Chisholm’s enduring legacy and its relevance to contemporary political landscapes.

Mental health in focus: Bear witness to our story

Morgan State University takes the lead in addressing mental health within the Black community with “Bear Witness to Our Story” on Oct. 10. From 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the university’s Counseling Center, in collaboration with NAMI Metro Baltimore, will host an evening dedicated to sharing and understanding mental health experiences. This event provides a crucial platform for students and faculty to voice their stories, fostering a supportive environment and working to destigmatize mental health discussions within academic settings.

A journey through print: Below the surface

Art enthusiasts have until Nov. 2 to explore “Below the Surface: A History in African American Printmaking,” a free exhibition hosted by Black Art in America. Located in the heart of Washington, D.C., this showcase spotlights the works of contemporary printmakers from across the nation. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the exhibition offers a unique lens into the African American experience through the medium of printmaking, highlighting both historical narratives and contemporary perspectives.