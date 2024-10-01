FUBU returns to Atlanta Fashion Week 2024

Atlanta Fashion Week 2024 is set to be a landmark event, especially with the iconic brand For Us By Us (FUBU) making a grand appearance. Founded in 1992 by J. Alexander Martin, Daymond John, Keith Perrin and Carlton Brown, FUBU has long been a symbol of creativity and self-expression within the fashion industry. This year, the brand’s return to the ATLFW is not just a homecoming; it’s a celebration of culture, innovation and the vibrant spirit of the Black community.

Event details: When and where

The festivities will unfold across various locations in Atlanta from Oct. 2 to Oct. 7, 2024. The opening night party will feature all four founders of FUBU, marking a significant moment in the brand’s history as it reconnects with its roots and its audience.

What to expect at ATLFW 2024

Atlanta Fashion Week promises an exciting lineup of events, including: runway shows showcasing both emerging and established designers, immersive pop-up experiences that engage attendees in unique ways, panel discussions featuring industry leaders and innovators and art installations that reflect the rich cultural heritage of Atlanta and beyond.

Designers from around the globe, including talents from Nigeria, the UK, Senegal, and local cities like New York, Houston and Dallas, are expected to participate. This diverse representation highlights ATLFW’s commitment to showcasing a wide array of voices and styles in the fashion industry.

FUBU’s legacy and expansion

FUBU has always been more than just a clothing brand; it has been a movement that champions creativity and self-expression. Over the years, the founders have expanded their vision, launching ventures such as HotelFUBU, FUBU Radio and FUBU Studios. This expansion reflects their commitment to innovation and community engagement, making their participation in ATLFW a natural fit.

In addition to FUBU, the event will also feature other notable brands such as COOGI, Sarayaa (featured in British Vogue and Elle), Paper Money & Made by Middle, GOAT by James King and BDR Black from NYC, among others. This eclectic mix of brands promises to deliver a rich tapestry of fashion that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds.

Exclusive experiences await

One of the highlights of ATLFW 2024 will be the FUBU Archives Fashion Installation — VIP Preview. This exclusive event will provide attendees with a unique look at the brand’s history and evolution, showcasing its impact on the fashion landscape.

Join the celebration

As ATLFW 2024 approaches, excitement is building for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of fashion, culture and community. Whether you’re a fashion enthusiast, a supporter of Black-owned businesses or simply looking to experience the vibrancy of Atlanta’s fashion scene, this event is not to be missed.

For more information on how to purchase tickets or learn more about Atlanta Fashion Week, visit the official website here.