Martin Lawrence hails late ‘Good Times’ star John Amos as a ‘true legend’

Martin Lawrence has hailed John Amos as a “true legend.”

The late “Good Times” actor’s passing was announced on Oct. 1 by his son Kelly Christopher Amos, who said the actor died at 84 on Aug. 21 in Los Angeles from natural causes.

“This one hits different. My condolences go out to the family of a true legend, John Amos (praying hands emoji),” actor and comic Lawrence said on X, leading celebrity tributes to the star.

“Today” weatherman Al Roker also paid tribute to John by sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram and saying the actor “will be missed.”

“Whether in ‘Roots’, ‘Mary Tyler Moore’, ‘Good Times’, ‘Coming to America’ and other roles, John Amos brought dignity, grace and honesty to his roles. I remember him as Gordy The Weatherman at WJM when we was just starting as a TV weather guy in 1974 and seeing him as a role model. And when he quit ‘Good Times’, people respected him for his stand,” Roker added, referring to Amos’ most iconic parts.

Roker was referring to how Amos — famed for playing stoic father James Evans Sr on “Good Times” — was fired from the show for objecting to stereotypes and letting his temper get the best of him.

Amos’ Coming to America co-star Garcelle Beauvais was also among the famous people paying tribute to the actor.

“I will miss you, John,” she said, sharing a selfie of the pair on her Instagram Stories. She added a broken heart emoji and prayer hand emoji alongside her message.

“John was a great actor and my condolences go out to his entire family, friends and his many, many fans.” Amos’ “Good Times” costar Jimmie Walker told People.