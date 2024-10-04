10 powerful reasons why you should always order your own drink on a first date

OMG, first dates, right? 😅 They can be a total mess of nerves and awkward silences. But we’ve got a life-changing pro tip that’ll make you feel like the absolute QUEEN you are: order 👏 your 👏 own 👏 drink! Trust us, it’s not just about what’s in your glass – it’s about owning the night! Ready to get your empowerment on? Let’s spill the tea! ☕️

1. Boss babe energy: Over 9000! 💪

Picture this: You strut up to the bar, look the bartender in the eye, and order that fancy AF cocktail like you own the place. Yasss girl! That’s some serious boss babe energy right there. Your date will be like, “Whoa, she’s got her life together!” (Even if you totally don’t, fake it ’til you make it, right? 😉)

2. Safety first, because duh 🚨

Let’s get real for a hot sec – safety is sexy, and you’re the hottest thing in the room. When you order your own drink, you’re basically your own bodyguard. Watch that drink being made like a hawk. No sneaky business happening on your watch!

3. Equality is the new black ⚖️

It’s 2024, and chivalry isn’t dead, but neither is feminism! Ordering your own drink screams, “I’m your equal, not your damsel in distress.” If your date can’t handle it, boy bye! 👋

4. Flex those decision-making muscles 💪

Cosmo or Negroni? Wine or beer? These are the real life decisions, people! Show off those choice-making skills. It’s like a sneak peek of how you’ll crush it when picking out your future dog together. (Too soon? 😂)

5. Boundaries are sexy, periodt. 🙅‍♀️

Ordering your own drink is like drawing a line in the sand, but with more alcohol and less sand in your shoes. It’s a subtle way of saying, “I’ve got standards, honey.” And if they don’t respect that? Thank u, next!

6. Self-love is always on the menu 😘

Every time you order your own drink, an angel gets its wings. Or something like that. Point is, it’s a mini act of self-care. You’re basically high-fiving yourself. Work it, girl!

7. Keep it real (Or as real as your highlights) 💁‍♀️

Are you more of a craft beer geek or a wine snob? Let your true colors shine! Ordering for yourself is like a sneak peek into your soul. If your date can’t handle your obsession with obscure Lithuanian liqueurs, were they ever really The One?

8. Confidence: The ultimate aphrodisiac 😏

There’s just something about a person who knows what they want, right? Order that drink with a wink and a smile. Watch your date melt faster than ice in a mojito. You’re not just ordering a drink; you’re serving looks, honey!

9. Dodge the dreaded drink disaster 🙅‍♀️

We’ve all been there – your date orders you something that tastes like gasoline mixed with regret. Hard pass! When you’re in control, there’s no need for the polite sip-and-grimace routine. Your taste buds will thank you!

10. Your night, your rules 👑

Start the evening exactly how YOU want it. Comfortable, confident, and with your favorite poison in hand. It sets the mood for a night where you can be your amazing self. And isn’t that what dating is all about? (Well, that and free food. Kidding! …Or are we? 🤔)

So there you have it, you fabulous human! Next time you’re out on a first date, channel your inner Beyoncé and take charge of that drink order. It’s not just about the booze (or the mocktail, you do you!) – it’s about showing the world that you’re a confident, independent queen who’s ready to rule the dating scene.

Remember: The right person will be totally into your independence. And if they’re not? Well, more drinks for you! 🍻

Now go forth and conquer, you majestic unicorn! And don’t forget to slide into our DMs with your fierce first date selfies! 📸✨

This story was created using AI technology.