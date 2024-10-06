DDG claps back at Joe Budden for commenting on Halle Bailey breakup

Rapper DDG felt some kind of way about how old-school emcee Joe Budden addressed his breakup with actor and singer Halle Bailey, saying he was always clout-chasing while he was with her.

On the latest episode of the “Joe Budden Podcast,” he lambasted DDG for allegedly being irrelevant in the entertainment realm outside of Bailey.

“Who the f— is DDG?” Budden began as the co-hosts laughed. “And why am I supposed to care about his thoughts on anything.”

Budden continued his scathing attack on DDG, even ratcheting up the temperature up a few notches.

“I’m glad they’ve broken up, so I don’t get to keep seeing this n—-‘s name attached to this girl’s name,” Budden continued on his torrid rant. “I don’t know him for nothing as a stand-alone — and for me, it’s important based on their own name and merit and what they have done.”

Budden, 44, admits he’s not very familiar with Bailey, either, because he’s not within her target demographic. Bailey is 24 while DDG is 26.

However, Budden knows Bailey is a star of a certain magnitude — and he continued to blister DDG for having an undistinguished career.

“Every time I see his name, it’s attached to hers, and it’s typically in some clout-chaser fashion,” Budden continued. “So that makes me look at him a different way — and hopefully, I get to look at him a lot less now that they’ve broken up.”

DDG fires back at Budden

DDG — whose initials stand for Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. — was infuriated by the multipronged insult and took to his X account to fire back at Budden.

Fans chime in on Budden’s harsh criticisms of DDG

The fiery clapback from DDG was viewed more than four million times, with many siding with Budden despite the harshness of his assessment of DDG’s career.