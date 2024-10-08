Global Power Tour: Black girl magic meets business in Houston

The Global Power Tour is set to take place in Houston, Texas, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3. This four-day event, hosted by entrepreneur Kristi Jackson-Muhammad, aims to empower Black women in business through workshops and networking opportunities at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston.

Jackson-Muhammad emphasizes the importance of recognizing the potential of Black women in entrepreneurship, stating, “The current shift in workplace dynamics provides an opportunity for minority women in entrepreneurship and business to create a space to be seen, heard and respected.” The tour seeks to address barriers such as double standards and unconscious bias.

The conference will feature expert speakers including:

• Dr. Lauren Josephs, Vice President and COO of Visionary Vanguard Group, Inc.

• Michel Johnson, Tax Strategist & Accountant at Lead Book Tax

• Rachel Davis, Dating and Relationship Expert at Demystifying Men

• Krishna Powell, Human Resources Expert at HR for Your Small Biz

• Venetreas Craig, Tax Strategist and Planner at Vee Consulting 360

These speakers will cover topics like financial literacy, business law and customer relationship management.

The event itinerary includes:

• Oct. 30: Ultra VIP Arrivals & Networking

• Oct. 31: Ultra VIP Private Group Coaching Session

• Nov. 1: Ultra VIP & VIP All-White Night

• Nov. 2-3: Conference Day for All Ticket Holders

• Nov. 3: Farewell Dinner for Ultra VIP & VIP Attendees

Over the past eight years, Jackson-Muhammad has worked with entrepreneurs globally, including in Ghana, South Africa and Italy. She emphasizes, “The way to build Black entrepreneurship, led by women, is to provide training on important topics such as financial literacy and cash flow management.”

Tickets are available at GlobalPowerTour.com. The event aims to increase representation of Black women in business and create a supportive network for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Kristi Jackson-Muhammad is the founder of the Women CEO Project, known for promoting diversity and inclusion in business. For updates, follow the Global Power Tour on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Press inquiries can be directed to [email protected] or 281-808-4620.

This event represents a significant effort to address the unique challenges faced by Black women entrepreneurs. By providing targeted resources, networking opportunities and expert guidance, the Global Power Tour aims to foster a new generation of successful Black women-led businesses.

The choice of Houston as the venue is noteworthy, given the city’s diverse population and growing reputation as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. This location could provide attendees with exposure to a wide range of business opportunities and potential collaborators.

The conference’s focus on financial literacy and cash flow management addresses critical skills often overlooked in traditional business education. These topics are particularly relevant for minority entrepreneurs who may face additional barriers in accessing capital and financial resources.

The inclusion of experts from various fields, from tax strategy to relationship management, reflects a holistic approach to business success. This comprehensive curriculum acknowledges that entrepreneurial success requires a diverse skill set beyond just product development or marketing.

By creating a space specifically for Black women entrepreneurs, the Global Power Tour provides a unique opportunity for mentorship, peer support and community building. These connections can be invaluable for entrepreneurs navigating the challenges of starting and growing a business.

As the event approaches, it will be interesting to see how it impacts the local and national conversation around diversity in entrepreneurship. The success stories and insights emerging from this conference could potentially influence policy discussions and corporate diversity initiatives.

The Global Power Tour represents an important step in addressing the underrepresentation of Black women in business leadership roles. By providing targeted support and resources, it aims to unlock the potential of a demographic that has historically faced significant barriers to entrepreneurial success.