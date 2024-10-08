New York Jets fire head coach Robert Saleh

The New York Jets shocked the sports world when they announced the firing of head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday morning, Oct. 8, just five weeks into the season.

Saleh was terminated after the team’s uninspiring performance during a 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday, Oct. 6, to fall to 2-3 on the season. Prior to the start of the season, the Jets were seen by pundits as one of the teams in the AFC who should contend for a Super Bowl berth.

As it stands right now, the Jets are barely a playoff-caliber team. Therefore, the mediocre record and the fact that the team is trending downward is deemed unacceptable to Jets owner Woody Johnson.

Saleh was dismissed after sporting a 20-36 record overall during his tenure with the NFL team that began in 2021. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will take over as interim head coach.

Despite the ballyhoo that came with the acquisition of all-time great quarterback Aaron Rodgers, their offense ranks at or near the bottom of the NFL in many important categories.

Sports analysts deduce that Johnson and the front office were so disgusted with the Jets in 2024 that he fired a head coach in the middle of the season for the first time since Johnson bought the team 25 years ago.