Big Freedia returns with season 2 of ‘Big Freedia Means Business’

On Oct. 9, 2024, the bounce queen herself, Big Freedia, is back with an exciting new season of her hit reality show “Big Freedia Means Business.” This season promises to be a transformative journey as Freedia takes a bold step into the world of gospel music.

What to expect in season 2

In the second season, viewers can expect an in-depth look at Freedia’s multifaceted life. The New Orleans icon dives into various business ventures, including her successful Royal Bud cannabis line, Shade Sunglasses and the highly anticipated Big Freedia Hotel. Alongside these projects, Freedia is also working on a new gospel album and a children’s book, showcasing her diverse talents and entrepreneurial spirit.

Freedia’s hustle is relentless, and she remains undeterred even when faced with challenges. “Lots of fun things,” she shared with Black Enterprise. “Still dealing with all of the businesses that Big Freedia has going on.”

Gospel music: A new chapter

One of the most significant developments this season is Freedia’s move into gospel music. As an LGBTQ+ icon in the bounce genre, this transition is both bold and heartfelt. Freedia expressed that she felt a divine calling to pursue this path after experiencing a spiritual awakening in New Orleans. “God does everything for a reason. He put this on my heart,” she explained.

Freedia aims to use her platform to uplift others during challenging times. “I think that this gospel project and this gospel album will definitely lift up people’s spirit in many different ways,” she stated. Her commitment to giving back to God through her music reflects her deep-rooted connection to her upbringing in the church.

Reconnecting with roots

Having been raised in a religious environment, Freedia is eager to reconnect with her roots and create music that resonates on a spiritual level. “This is where I grew up. This is my background. So I’m very much aware of what to do and how to do it,” she declared. Fans can look forward to a unique blend of her signature bounce style infused with gospel elements.

Star-studded collaborations

Season 2 of “Big Freedia Means Business” will also feature guest appearances from notable artists, including Grammy-winning singer Macy Gray, Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tamar Braxton and Billy Porter. These collaborations promise to bring an exciting dynamic to the show and Freedia’s upcoming gospel album.

Challenges and triumphs

Freedia’s journey has not been without its obstacles. The launch of her boutique hotel has encountered several challenges, but she remains dedicated to making her dream a reality. Her resilience and determination are evident as she continues to juggle multiple projects while staying true to her artistic vision. Freedia’s story is one of perseverance, creativity and a commitment to uplifting her community.

Catch the new season

Fans can catch the new season of “Big Freedia Means Business” on Fuse and Fuse+. With its blend of entertainment, entrepreneurship and spirituality, this season is set to inspire and uplift audiences everywhere.