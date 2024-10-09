In a world of constant change and high stress levels, skin health often suffers. The recent cortisol face craze trend on social media focuses on reducing cortisol to improve skin health. Sounds great right, but what does this trend mean for African Americans? Will using this technique address our unique skin care needs? Let’s dive deeper and see why it might be the holistic solution you’ve been looking for.

Cortisol, a hormone released in response to stress, is linked to skin issues such as breakouts, inflammation, and premature aging. The cortisol face craze involves skincare routines aimed at lowering cortisol levels through calming treatments like cooling masks, stress-relief serums, face yoga, and meditation.

African American skin often faces specific challenges, including hyperpigmentation, inflammation, and conditions like eczema. Managing cortisol levels may significantly impact overall health and skincare for this demographic. Dermatologists have long recognized stress’s impact on skin conditions, making cortisol reduction a promising approach to healthier skin.

The African American community faces various stressors, from microaggressions to systemic inequality, which can affect mental, emotional, and physical health. Elevated cortisol levels have been associated with acne flare-ups, dryness, and accelerated aging. Addressing these issues through cortisol-targeted skincare may help alleviate long-standing skin problems.

Participating in the cortisol face craze

Using Cooling Masks: These can help calm inflammation and reduce puffiness, particularly beneficial for darker skin tones that may react more visibly to irritation. Use Calming Skincare Products: Incorporate anti-inflammatory serums, CBD-infused creams, and natural oils like lavender and chamomile, known for their soothing effects on skin. Adopting Holistic Practice Focus on Inflammation: Due to the higher risk of scarring and hyperpigmentation in African American skin, invest in products with anti-inflammatory ingredients such as niacinamide, aloe vera, or CBD. Emphasize Self-Care: Integrate mindfulness, relaxation techniques, and evening wind-down routines to benefit overall health and skin appearance. Seek Out Black-Owned Brands: Support Black-owned beauty companies that understand the unique needs of Black skin, many of which offer cortisol-focused or stress-relief products. Use Cooling Tools: Invest in tools like jade rollers or ice globes to soothe skin, reduce puffiness, improve blood circulation, and lower cortisol.

The cortisol face craze represents more than a beauty trend; it offers a holistic approach to skincare while addressing deeper, systemic stressors faced by African Americans. By focusing on stress reduction and targeted skincare, this trend can be leveraged as a form of self-care, resistance, and self-love.





