‘Timeout Against Hate’: A unified sports campaign to combat hate in America

In a groundbreaking initiative, the commissioners of major American sports leagues, including MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL and WNBA, alongside the president of NASCAR, have come together to launch a campaign aimed at curbing hate in America. This collaborative effort, known as “Timeout Against Hate,” is backed by the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, founded by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The campaign was conceived during a meeting Kraft held with the sports commissioners earlier this year. The leagues are committing $50 million to promote the message of unity and understanding. Kraft articulated the essence of the campaign, explaining the concept of a timeout in sports as a moment to regroup and make adjustments to win.

The campaign’s message will be primarily communicated through a television commercial featuring prominent sports figures like Shaquille O’Neal, Billie Jean King, Candace Parker and Joe Torre. These personalities will be seen making the universal “T” symbol for timeout, symbolizing a collective stand against hate. The commercial is set to premiere during the highly anticipated “Thursday Night Football” game between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 10.

Founded in 2019, the FCAS was established in response to a troubling rise in antisemitism that Kraft likened to the atmosphere in Germany during the 1930s. Although initially focused on antisemitism, Kraft emphasizes that the foundation stands against all forms of hate. Last year, he engaged with over 80 sports figures to explore how the sports community could play a role in combating hate in America.

In a historic move, Kraft proposed a meeting of the sports commissioners at the NFL’s New York offices. This unprecedented gathering marked the first time such a diverse group of sports leaders convened to discuss a unified approach to addressing hate. Kraft noted the uniqueness of this convening and the unanimous agreement among the leaders.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell shared insights from the meeting, highlighting the educational aspect of their discussions about societal issues. The urgency of the campaign is underscored by the upcoming election, which Kraft believes could be a critical moment for addressing hate. He expressed concerns about the potential for increased negativity and hostility in the post-election period.

By launching the “Timeout Against Hate” campaign just before the election and continuing it through the end of the year, Kraft and the sports leagues aim to mitigate the anticipated rise in hate and negativity. This initiative not only highlights the power of sports as a unifying force but also serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to foster a more inclusive and respectful society.

For Black Gen X and Millennial audiences, this campaign holds particular significance. It represents a unified stand against the systemic racism and discrimination that many have experienced firsthand. The involvement of prominent Black athletes and sports figures in the campaign sends a powerful message about representation and the role of sports in social change.

The “Timeout Against Hate” initiative also aligns with the ongoing conversations about racial justice and equity that have gained momentum in recent years. It provides a platform for these discussions to reach a broader audience through the universal language of sports.

Moreover, this campaign offers an opportunity for intergenerational dialogue within the Black community. Gen X can share their experiences of how sports have historically been a vehicle for social progress, while Millennials can bring fresh perspectives on leveraging social media and digital platforms to amplify the message.

The $50 million commitment from major sports leagues is also noteworthy. It demonstrates a significant financial investment in addressing societal issues, which could potentially lead to more concrete actions and programs beyond just awareness.

As we approach the election and its aftermath, this campaign serves as a reminder of the power of unity in the face of division. For Black Gen X and Millennials who have often been at the forefront of social justice movements, “Timeout Against Hate” offers another avenue to engage in meaningful change.

The success of this campaign will largely depend on its ability to translate awareness into action. As viewers and fans, we have the opportunity to not only support the message but also to actively participate in creating a more inclusive society in our daily lives.

The “Timeout Against Hate” campaign represents a significant step forward in the fight against hate in America. By leveraging the influence of sports and its personalities, this initiative seeks to inspire change and encourage dialogue among diverse communities. As we approach a pivotal moment in our nation’s history, the hope is that this campaign will resonate with audiences and promote a culture of understanding and acceptance.