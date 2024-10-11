The Hen Quarter Prime: DC’s newest culinary delight

The Thompson Restaurants recently celebrated a momentous occasion with the grand opening of its 75th location: The Hen Quarter Prime. This star-studded ribbon-cutting ceremony, held on the picturesque wharf of Navy Yard, brought together an impressive array of guests, including former NBA star and restaurateur Ralph Sampson, Jason Wright—the NFL’s first Black team president—and DC’s Ward 6 Council member Kenyon McDuffie. The event was not only a showcase of culinary excellence but also a testament to community spirit, with family, friends, and patrons of the Hen Quarter brand in attendance.

The ambiance of the event was as vibrant as the guests themselves. Adorned in shades of pink to honor breast cancer awareness, the beautifully decorated restaurant offered a feast for the senses. From delectable appetizers to pink-themed drinks, every detail contributed to the celebratory atmosphere. The Hen Quarter Prime is not just a restaurant; it is a hub of hospitality and flavor, reflecting the rich tapestry of Southern cuisine.

The restaurant’s menu is a delightful blend of traditional Southern dishes and creative culinary innovations. Diners can savor classics like shrimp and grits and fried chicken, alongside low-country staples, Creole-inspired dishes, and vegan options. The brunch offerings are particularly enticing, featuring a diverse selection of delectable dishes and a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar that is sure to delight DC’s brunch enthusiasts.

Highlighting the culinary prowess of The Hen Quarter Prime is Chef Sammy Davis, known for his stint on Food Network’s “Chopped.” Chef Davis brings his signature flair to the menu with specialties such as grilled branzino and expertly cut steaks, ensuring that there is truly something for everyone. This commitment to quality and variety sets The Hen Quarter Prime apart as a premier dining destination.

Warren Thompson, the CEO of Thompson Restaurants, took center stage during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, sharing insights into his vision for the restaurant group. He expressed pride in not only expanding the reach of his dining establishments but also in his commitment to community support. Thompson highlighted a remarkable achievement: providing over $4 million in scholarships to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), thus opening doors for African American youth and fostering future leaders.

In a video statement, Thompson elaborated on his plans for growth and community involvement: “We plan to continue to open more and more restaurants in the area. We want to be your every opportunity, every lead that you may have for a restaurant—we want to be able to satisfy that. Our contract’s out of the business is continuing to grow as you know we service about 20 HBCUs. But the proudest thing we do is giving out about 4 million dollars a year in scholarships and financial aid to HBCUs.”

The celebration of The Hen Quarter Prime goes beyond just its opening. Throughout October, the restaurant is dedicating its efforts to breast cancer awareness with a series of “pink-tastic” events. These include a fashion show and DJ nights, all aimed at raising awareness and funds for this vital cause. Thelma D. Jones Breast Cancer Fund, a local DC organization, received special recognition during the grand opening, emphasizing the restaurant’s commitment to giving back to the community.

With its stunning waterfront views and commitment to excellence, The Hen Quarter Prime is poised to become a beloved staple in DC’s vibrant culinary scene. Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty brunch or an elegant dinner, the restaurant promises an experience that celebrates the richness of Black culture and cuisine.

For those interested in learning more about upcoming events and menu offerings, The Hen Quarter Prime invites you to visit their website at henquarter.com or follow them on social media @henquarter. As the restaurant embarks on this exciting journey, it stands as a beacon of hope, community engagement, and culinary delight—celebrating not just food, but the spirit of togetherness that defines the heart of DC.