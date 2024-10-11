Tiffany Pollard’s mom does not approve of her wedding plans.

The reality star is set to tie the knot with her mystery boyfriend soon. Pollard admitted that her mother, Michelle Rothschild-Patterson was hoping that she would have a much bigger celebration in mind.

“Of course not! I mean she wants the big full one because I’m her only daughter. So, of course, the mother’s gonna want that. But I want something small. I just want to eat a hot dog, rock the wedding ring and then just be in Paris somewhere staring at the Eiffel Tower,” Pollard told Us Weekly when asked if her mom approves of her small-scale plans.

The former “Flavor of Love” star — who was initially engaged to Patrick “Tango” Hunter, then to George ‘Tailor Made’ Weisgerber and then to a man named Jimmy Stewart — described her latest fiance as her “soulmate” and has “closed the box” with this relationship.

“Like, that’s my soulmate, and I’ve never felt like that before. I’ve always gave another lip to somebody else or left a little flap open, if you will. I just feel like the box is closed. I want this person; he’s so perfect for me. And that was a journey to get there though,” she said.

Pollard and her mom — who is also known as Sister Patterson — found fame together on reality TV together in the late 2000s. As she gears up to appear in the new season of “House of Villains,” Pollard admitted that she had to “stand out” amongst a cast of other outgoing personalities.

“It’s all these big personalities,” she said. “It’s so much going on. You wanna stand out as well. It’s not some basic show like ‘The Bachelor’ — like, these are … it’s harder to stand out. So, you’re doing a lot, and you’re just, like, f—. And also the stress of, like, you may go home, you don’t know who’s playing you. Like, there’s so many reasons to cry.”