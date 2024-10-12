As the 2024 general election approaches, Michelle Obama’s nonpartisan voting initiative, “When We All Vote” is set to relaunch its popular program, “Party at the Polls.” This initiative aims to transform the voting experience into a vibrant community celebration, making the act of voting more accessible, inclusive, and enjoyable for everyone.

Scheduled to take place throughout October and into the first week of November, “Party at the Polls” will feature more than 500 early voting events across the nation. These events are designed to encourage voter turnout while reinforcing the significance of participating in elections.

Creating a joyful voting experience

“At ‘When We All Vote,’ we believe that voting should be joyful and using our voices at the polls is truly something to celebrate,” said Beth Lynk, executive director of When We All Vote. “The election doesn’t start on Election Day — it ends on Election Day. Through our ‘Party at the Polls’ program, we encourage and celebrate early voting.”

Attendees can expect a festive atmosphere filled with music, food, entertainment, and activities suitable for all ages. Volunteers will work tirelessly to ensure that the voting process is not only accessible but also a fun experience for everyone involved.

Impact of ‘Party at the Polls’

The effectiveness of the “Party at the Polls” initiative has been evident in past elections. In 2020, research indicated that the program increased voter participation by up to 4 percentage points. Early voting events, in particular, were found to be the most effective, with community gatherings boosting turnout by approximately 3.5%, or 90 votes, per precinct.

Organizers have noted that the event has been especially successful in motivating young voters and voters of color to head to the polls. This year, the initiative aims to build on that success by expanding its reach and impact.

Flagship events across the nation

Among the numerous community-led events, several flagship “Party at the Polls” events will take place in critical swing states:

Celebrate Philadelphia Block Parties: On Oct. 12 and 19, “When We All Vote” will host a two-part block party series in Philadelphia, featuring performances, engaging conversations, sponsor activations, and giveaways.

Walk to the Polls in Window Rock, Ariz.: On Oct. 12, "When We All Vote" will join Protect the Sacred and Mark Ruffalo for a Walk to the Polls event with Diné College in Navajo Nation.

Community College Vote '24 Events: On Oct. 21 and 29, "When We All Vote" will celebrate community college students at various campuses, including the Community College of Allegheny County and Grand Rapids Community College.

VotaPalooza in Phoenix and Atlanta: Music festivals celebrating Latino voters will take place on Oct. 17 and 20, featuring music, dance, and cultural activities.

Drag Out the Vote Drag Show: A drag show in Phoenix on October 18 and a dance party in Las Vegas on Oct. 29 will encourage voter participation in a fun and inclusive environment.

ONE Musicfest in Atlanta: On Oct. 26-27, this festival will feature headliners like Cardi B and Jill Scott, with opportunities for voters to enter a sweepstakes for prizes.

For a complete list of events, visit the When We All Vote website.

The “Party at the Polls” initiative is more than just an event; it’s a movement aimed at empowering individuals to exercise their right to vote while celebrating the democratic process. With a focus on community engagement and inclusivity, this initiative is set to make a significant impact in the upcoming election.