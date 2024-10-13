Celebrating Ashanti: A look back at her iconic looks on her 44th birthday

As Ashanti turns 44, we take a moment to reflect on her stunning beauty evolution over the years. Known for her golden waves and perfectly swooped baby hairs, the Grammy-winning artist has consistently dazzled fans with her glamorous looks. From her early days in the 2000s to her recent appearances, Ashanti’s beauty has always been on point.

A journey through time

Ashanti, who burst onto the music scene in 2002 with her self-titled debut album, has not only made a significant impact in the music industry but has also become a style icon. With six studio albums under her belt, including her recent rerecording of Ashanti, she continues to inspire fans worldwide. In addition to her music, Ashanti has recently taken on the role of CEO of her own record label, Written Entertainment.

Iconic looks through the years

Throughout her career, Ashanti has graced numerous red carpets and events, showcasing a variety of breathtaking beauty looks. Here are some highlights:

2002 Essence Awards: Ashanti made a statement with a sleek black silk press, complemented by pink gloss and wispy lashes.

2005 Coach Carter Premiere: She turned heads with bouncy, golden waves and a peachy, glowy makeup look.

2010 Red Carpet Appearance: Ashanti rocked a bold cornrowed mohawk that showcased her daring style.

2015 Grammy Awards: A high ponytail paired with a smokey eye made her stand out at this prestigious event.

2022 SiriusXM Visit: She brought back nostalgia with sleek locks featuring bumped ends and perfectly swooped baby hairs.

2023 VMAs: Ashanti wowed fans with her elegant updo and swooped edges, proving she still has it.

Beauty inspirations

Ashanti’s beauty looks have not only been a source of inspiration for her fans but have also influenced beauty trends over the years. Her ability to effortlessly transition from glamorous waves to chic updos showcases her versatility and creativity. Whether she’s attending an awards show or making a casual appearance, Ashanti always finds a way to make a statement.

As we celebrate Ashanti’s 44th birthday, we honor her not just for her musical achievements but also for her incredible beauty journey. From her early iconic looks to her current stunning appearances, Ashanti continues to inspire and captivate audiences. Here’s to many more years of beauty and brilliance from this talented artist!