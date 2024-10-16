Army, Navy among college football’s biggest surprises of the 2024 season

As we reach the halfway point of the 2024 college football season, fans and analysts alike are buzzing with excitement over the unexpected twists and turns that have unfolded. From surprising undefeated teams to potential playoff contenders, this season has been anything but predictable.

Indiana Hoosiers: A historic start

The Indiana Hoosiers are making headlines with their impressive 6-0 record, marking their best start since 1967. Under the guidance of first-year head coach Curt Cignetti, Indiana has not only remained undefeated but has done so with an average margin of victory of 32.6 points. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke has been a standout, throwing for 1,752 yards and 14 touchdowns, showcasing his talent after transferring from Ohio.

Army and Navy: A historic undefeated streak

In a remarkable turn of events, both Army and Navy are undefeated for the first time since 1945. This season, both service academies have combined for an impressive 11-0 record, dominating their opponents with an average score of 41-15. With their strong ground games leading the charge, Army and Navy are ranked in the AP Poll together for the first time since 1960.

Pitt Panthers: A surprising undefeated streak

The Pitt Panthers have surprised many by starting the season 6-0 for the first time since 1982. After a disappointing 3-9 season last year, head coach Pat Narduzzi has turned the program around. Quarterback Eli Holstein has been instrumental, ranking third in the ACC with 1,700 passing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Clemson Tigers: Back in the playoff conversation

After a rocky start to the season with a loss to Georgia, the Clemson Tigers have bounced back impressively. Winning their last five games by an average of 29 points, Clemson has re-established itself as a formidable force in the ACC. Quarterback Cade Klubnik has found his rhythm, throwing for 1,528 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Big 12 surprises: Iowa State, BYU and Texas Tech

The Big 12 conference has seen unexpected leaders emerge, with Iowa State, BYU and Texas Tech sitting atop the standings. Iowa State is enjoying its best start since 1938, boasting a strong defense that ranks among the best in the nation. BYU has rebounded from a disappointing previous season, while Texas Tech has shown resilience after a rough start.

Underwhelming performances from preseason favorites

On the flip side, traditional powerhouses Alabama and USC have underperformed this season. Alabama has faced setbacks, including a surprising loss to Vanderbilt, while USC has struggled to find consistency, currently sitting at 3-3. Both programs must regroup quickly if they hope to salvage their seasons and remain in the playoff conversation.

Heisman race: Unexpected contenders

As the Heisman Trophy race heats up, two unexpected players have emerged as frontrunners: Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Colorado‘s Travis Hunter. Jeanty leads the nation in rushing yards and touchdowns, while Hunter has showcased his versatility as a two-way player.

The 2024 college football season has been filled with surprises, from undefeated teams to unexpected playoff contenders. As we move into the second half of the season, fans can look forward to thrilling matchups and the potential for more surprises. Whether it’s the rise of programs like Indiana and Pitt or the struggles of traditional powers, this season is shaping up to be one for the history books.

This unprecedented season highlights the evolving landscape of college football, where traditional powerhouses can falter and underdogs can rise. It underscores the importance of coaching, player development and team chemistry in achieving success on the field. The surprising performances of teams like Indiana, Army and Navy demonstrate that with the right leadership and strategy, any program can compete at the highest level.

The emergence of unexpected Heisman contenders also reflects the changing nature of the sport, where individual talent can shine regardless of a player’s team or conference affiliation. This trend could potentially reshape how future recruits choose their schools, focusing more on programs that can showcase their skills rather than just traditional football powerhouses.