Fat Joe reveals police attempted to frame him for murder

Rapper Fat Joe claims police attempted to frame him for murder multiple times during his career, shedding light on challenges he faced rising from the streets to hip-hop stardom.

In a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe on “Club Shay Shay”, Fat Joe said, “I had the cops on me. The cops tried to frame me, like, three times for murder,” he said. “This is a true story. I don’t really talk about it but […] The police was trying to get me out of there! The people was trying to get me out of there,” He added.

His narrative reflects distrust of law enforcement echoed by many in marginalized communities.

Despite these challenges, Fat Joe expressed gratitude for community support. “It was like public enemy number one, but my community loved me so they would protect me. When the cops came, the old ladies would let me in their house and they would save me all the time,” he said.

While Fat Joe didn’t detail specific incidents, his past includes legal troubles and allegations. In 2004, at the height of his career, his former bodyguard was charged with a 1994 Bronx murder. Investigators suggested Fat Joe witnessed the shooting and cooperated, but his lawyer disputed this.

Fat Joe was also suspected of witnessing a 2007 double murder in South Beach, Florida. Reports indicated he knew the victims and was in the same vehicle when it occurred.

His attorney has maintained the rapper’s willingness to cooperate with law enforcement. Responding to rumors Joe was avoiding police inquiries, attorney Jeffrey Lichtman said, “I don’t know where this [story] comes from that Joe doesn’t wanna help. We’re not looking to hide anything.”

Earlier this year, Fat Joe stirred controversy by admitting he lied in much of his music. “I’ve been rapping professionally for 30 years — I’ve lied in almost 95 percent of my songs. I’m being honest. I write like I feel that day. I’m just being creative,” he said. This raises questions about authenticity in the music industry.

Fat Joe’s revelations provide insight into his life as a rapper, reflecting ongoing struggles faced by many in the African American community. As he continues his career, Fat Joe remains a powerful voice, portraying the realities of street life and fame’s challenges.

Other Artists Accused of Violent Crimes

Fat Joe’s allegations highlight a broader issue of artists facing accusations of violent crimes. Here are five examples:

1. Tupac Shakur: The legendary rapper was convicted of sexual abuse in 1994 and served time in prison. He was also acquitted of weapons charges in 1993.

2. Snoop Dogg: In 1993, Snoop was charged with first-degree murder but was later acquitted. The case significantly impacted his early career.

3. Gucci Mane: The Atlanta rapper served time for various charges, including a 2005 murder charge for which he was later acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

4. Bobby Shmurda: The “Hot N*gga” rapper was arrested in 2014 on conspiracy and weapons charges. He pleaded guilty and was released in 2021 after serving six years.

5. YNW Melly: Currently awaiting trial, Melly was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in 2019. The case has drawn significant media attention.

These cases underscore the complex relationship between hip-hop culture, criminal justice, and media representation. They often spark debates about artistic expression, personal responsibility, and systemic issues within both the music industry and law enforcement.