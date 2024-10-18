How to recreate Jurnee Smollett’s iconic style

Jurnee Smollett has captivated audiences not only with her acting prowess but also with her striking fashion sense. Her journey from childhood roles in “Martin” and “Full House” to her breakout in Eve’s Bayou has been mirrored by an equally impressive style evolution. As Smollett’s career has matured, so too has her fashion, establishing her as a trendsetter in Hollywood.

The making of a style icon

Smollett’s fashion transformation has been marked by a fruitful collaboration with renowned stylist Jamie Mizrahi. Together, they’ve crafted looks that reflect Smollett’s personality while keeping her at the forefront of fashion trends. This partnership has resulted in numerous memorable outfits that have garnered attention on red carpets and at industry events.

One standout moment in Smollett’s fashion history occurred during the WGN America “Underground” Awardsline Screening Series in 2017. She graced the event in a stunning all-white ensemble that perfectly encapsulated her angelic aesthetic. The outfit, featuring a flowy chiffon blouse and matching floor-length pants, created a look that was both elegant and timeless.

Recreating Smollett’s signature style

For those inspired by Smollett’s iconic style, here are some key pieces to consider for recreating her classic all-white look:

Elegant outerwear: A Sergio Hudson Wool Crepe Satin Jacket adds sophistication and is perfect for layering. This piece, available at Neiman Marcus, can elevate any outfit with its clean lines and luxurious fabric.

Sleek trousers: Pair the jacket with matching Sergio Hudson Wool Crepe Satin Pants, featuring satin side stripes that embrace the trendy office siren look. These pants, also available at Neiman Marcus, offer a polished finish to the ensemble.

Chic blazer alternative: For a slightly different take, consider the Alice + Olivia Breann Fitted Blazer from Nordstrom. This piece allows you to embrace wearing white after Labor Day, making it a versatile addition to your wardrobe.

Versatile bootcut pants: Complete the look with Alice + Olivia Andrew Slim Bootcut Pants, available at Nordstrom. These trousers are essential for achieving a clean-cut silhouette and can be dressed up or down for various occasions.

Smollett‘s style resonates with many because it reflects a perfect blend of elegance, confidence and individuality. Her fashion evolution mirrors her growth from child actor to accomplished adult performer, showcasing adaptability and personal expression through clothing.

Embracing white in cooler months

As we transition into cooler seasons, Smollett’s iconic all-white look offers timely inspiration. Traditionally, wearing white after Labor Day was considered a fashion faux pas, but modern style icons like Smollett have helped break down these outdated rules. Embracing white separates during fall and winter can create striking, sophisticated looks that stand out against the typically darker palette of these seasons.

When incorporating white into your cool-weather wardrobe, consider:

Layering different textures and shades of white for depth Adding warmth with cream or off-white pieces Using white as a base for colorful accessories or outerwear Opting for heavier fabrics like wool or cashmere in white hues

The lasting impact of Smollett’s style

Smollett’s fashion journey serves as a blueprint for personal style evolution. From her early days as a child star to her current status as a fashion icon, Smollett has demonstrated how one’s style can grow and adapt while remaining true to personal aesthetics.

Her influence extends beyond the red carpet, inspiring everyday fashion enthusiasts to experiment with classic pieces, monochromatic looks and bold silhouettes. By channeling elements of Smollett’s style, fans can infuse their wardrobes with a touch of Hollywood glamour while expressing their unique personalities.

Timeless elegance with a personal twist

Smollett’s iconic style offers more than just fashion inspiration; it provides a lesson in personal branding and self-expression. Her ability to evolve her look while maintaining a consistent aesthetic demonstrates the power of developing a signature style.

As you draw inspiration from Smollett’s fashion choices, remember that the key to truly channeling her style lies not just in replicating specific outfits, but in embracing the confidence and individuality that she embodies. Whether you’re recreating her all-white ensemble or simply incorporating elements of her look into your wardrobe, let Smollett’s journey inspire you to cultivate a personal style that grows and adapts with you.