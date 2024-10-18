Press play Friday: New Juice WRLD, Drake and Jaden

Hello, and happy Friday! It’s time to press play, and this Friday we are blessed with a bunch of new EPs. We got a project from one of St. Louis’ hottest newcomers, the biggest rapper in the world singing in Spanish and even some Afrobeats! Plus there’s new Future — no way we could forget this collab.

Albums/EPs

The Pre-Party (Extended) – Juice WRLD

It’s been nearly five years since we lost Juice WRLD way too early. His last album was released in 2021, and fans have been craving for a new project since. Our prayers have been answered, and it has been confirmed there will be a new Juice WRLD album before the end of the year. While we wait for the full project, we have been blessed with The Pre-Party (Extended) EP. It has four total Juice WRLD songs, two of them being brand new.

Standout tracks: “Lightyears” ft. Young Thug and “Both Ways”

2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love – Jaden

Jaden Smith is one of the most underrated artists out today. His dad gets all the headlines and has a Grammy, but in my opinion, it is Jaden who makes the best music in the Smith household. His latest is a four-song EP where Smith continues to do what he does best, and that is feed us emotional music. You can tell by the name of the album but this project is all about Smith’s 2024 lover. Sometimes he wants to buy her roses and write her love letters all day, but other times he feels like she is the dumbest girl in the world. He perfectly explains the duality of young love in only four songs. Kudos, Smith, kudos.

Standout tracks: “Roses,” “D.U.M.B.” and “Gorgeous”

Goodbye Horses – Ian

Ian popped out of nowhere earlier this year and has quickly become one of the hottest new rappers out. “Hate Me,” which featured Lil Yachty, caught the Lyrical Lemonade cosign, and it’s been up for Ian since. His debut project confirms that Ian is here to stay. He has a great ear for beats, and he excels at catching a flow and riding it perfectly. Add in the Chief Keef feature, and it’s a pretty solid project as a debut. It looks like Sexyy Red might have some competition coming out of St. Louis.

Standout tracks: “3.5,” “Hate Me” ft. Lil Yachty and “Sh*t Sad” ft. Chief Keef

Singles

“Modo Capone” ft. Drake

Chino Pacas is a Spanish newcomer, and Drake gave him a huge cosign with this feature on his debut album. This isn’t the first time Drake is singing in Spanish and from how smooth his verse was, it won’t be the last.

“Forgiveness” – Tiwa Savage

Savage’s vocal brilliance is on full display with her new song, “Forgiveness.” She starts the song complaining about all the annoying things her man does. However, by the chorus she is tired of the fighting, and she sings about it over a delicious afrobeat.

“Unruly” – Nija

Nija has been killing the Jersey drill scene for a while, but since 2022 she has been fairly quiet. She made her return to music with “Unruly,” in which she is crooning about her hectic love life. The men she’s been meeting can’t afford her, and some of them are just straight up pathetic. She’s going to hurt some feelings with this one.

“Most Beautiful Design” – Future, London On Da Track and Coco Jones

Future hasn’t missed this year yet, and his latest track is proof. Future has already dropped three excellent albums this year, and he still has more loosies in the tuck. He grabs Coco Jones to assist on this one, a song pretty much about having a beautiful woman you can trust on his side. It’s giving “No Matter What” vibes from the Astronaut Status era.