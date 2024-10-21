Why does 50 Cent think Eminem will be the ‘greatest grandfather’?

50 Cent thinks Eminem will be the “greatest grandfather” ever.

The 52-year-old rap legend is set to become a grandparent for the first time now that his daughter Hailie Jade Mathers — who he has with ex-wife Kim Scott — is expecting her first baby with her husband Evan McClintock, and the “In Da Club” hitmaker has insisted that his friend will thrive in his new role.

“Oh man, he’ll be the greatest grandfather,” 50 Cent told People. “That grandkid is gonna say, ‘My granddaddy is still cool. My granddad is cool. He still didn’t lose his cool. He’s still the biggest rap artist in the world.’ ”

Hailie, 28, revealed through her father’s music video for his new song “Temporary” that she is set to become a mother, and then later revealed the baby’s gender.

“It’s a boy!” she proclaimed on her “Just A Little Shady” podcast as she popped a balloon filled with blue confetti. “We’re so excited, too. When we found out, Evan was like, ‘They’re going to hunt with me. They’re going to go golfing with me. I’ve got a little buddy.’ I was like, ‘Okay, well they’re still going to Target with me.’ ”

Eminem’s music video featured a montage of clips of the pair across the span of their lives – including the moment when she presented her father with a blue jumper with “Grandpa 1” written on the back, as well as a copy of her sonogram, which she later posted on Instagram.

A short time later, insiders claimed that the “Lose Yourself” hitmaker was “excited” about becoming a grandfather for the first time as he focused on having a quiet life.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, is being protective of Hailie and she has become a “big focus” in his life, especially as they live near to each other now. He is also an adoptive father to Alaina, 31, and Stevie, 22.