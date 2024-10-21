‘Drag Race South Africa’ is uplifting African queens

The beloved global franchise, “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” is finally making its way to Africa with the announcement of “Drag Race South Africa.” This groundbreaking series will mark the first African-based iteration of the iconic show, and fans are buzzing with excitement.

What to expect from ‘Drag Race South Africa’

Confirmed by Blavity’s Shadow and Act, “Drag Race South Africa” will be produced by World of Wonder, the same creators behind the original “Drag Race.” The series is set to air worldwide, including locally in South Africa, on WOW Presents Plus, a streaming service dedicated to drag content. Casting for the show will commence in 2025, paving the way for a fresh lineup of queens ready to showcase their unique talents and cultural backgrounds.

A long-awaited dream for fans

Fans of “Drag Race” have been advocating for a version set in Africa for years. The desire for representation was highlighted as far back as the first season of the U.S. version, which crowned BeBe Zahara Benet, a queen who proudly embraced her Cameroonian heritage. The announcement of “Drag Race South Africa” is a significant step towards fulfilling this long-held wish.

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, co-founders of World of Wonder, expressed their enthusiasm. They emphasized their mission to see “Drag Race” represented on every continent, making this announcement a monumental achievement.

Global impact of ‘Drag Race’

WOW Presents Plus, which streams all international versions of “Drag Race,” now boasts three original series for global audiences: “Drag Race Mexico,” “Drag Race Thailand” and the upcoming “Drag Race South Africa.” The success of “Drag Race Mexico” season 2, which saw a 40% increase in viewership after becoming a WOW Presents Plus exclusive, showcases the growing popularity of these international adaptations.

A growing family of ‘Drag Race’

Drag Race South Africa will be the 15th international version of the franchise, joining the ranks of other beloved adaptations such as “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK,” “Canada’s Drag Race,” “Drag Race Down Under,” “Drag Race Philippines,” “Drag Race España,” “Drag Race France,” “Drag Race Thailand,” “Drag Race Mexico” and “Drag Race Brasil.” There are also several other versions that have yet to announce new seasons, including “Drag Race Holland,” “Drag Race Sverige,” “Drag Race Belgique,” “Drag Race Italia” and “Drag Race Germany.”

A new era for drag in Africa

The announcement of “Drag Race South Africa” is not just a win for fans of the franchise; it represents a broader movement towards inclusivity and representation in the entertainment industry. As the show prepares to launch, anticipation builds for the incredible talent and creativity that South African queens will bring to the main stage. This is a momentous occasion for the continent, and we can’t wait to see the magic unfold!