The dissolution of Cardi B and Offset’s turbulent marriage seemed to have descended into an even darker place.

Late Tuesday night, Oct. 22, Cardi took to X to unleash her unfettered thoughts about Offset, stating that she wished “the worst on this man.” The Invasion of Privacy artist added that she has “never hated somebody so much” and suggested that any woman lusting after the Migos member should feel free to take the “garbage” off her hands.

Cardi B goes off on Offset

“Bro I wish the worst on this man… I never hated somebody sooo much and these b—–s be so [thirsty] to have him please take this man off my hands this garbage bag is too heavy!!!” she wrote in a series of tweets that have now been deleted but were captured by the likes of Yahoo.com and Hollywood Unlocked.

One fan admonished Cardi B and implored her to “stop” because he is “the father of [her] children.” But that seemed to make Cardi B fume with more ferocity.

Cardi B flames Offset for alleged “narcissistic” tendencies

“Yea he is that’s why I don’t wish death.. but I truly hate this dirty a– narcissistic piece of s—,” she roared. “And his family and his friends never check him that’s why he always going to be a piece of s— of a person.”

In another tweet, a person responded by suggesting she is exhibiting strong emotions because she still has strong feelings for Offset, which Cardi B rebuked.

Cardi wrote, “No I don’t want him to get hit by a f—ing truck… He really is just a dark cloud on anybody life he enters.”

Cardi’s diatribe aimed at the former Migos member continued unabated while she was clarifying that she no longer is getting divorced from Offset while living under the same roof.

Cardi said pranksters called children’s services on her

What incited Cardi to go off in this latest profanity-laced rant is unclear. But this has been a trying week for the “WAP” raptress. On Monday, Cardi B took to her Instagram platform to inform her 166 million followers that she vows to track down whoever prank-called Children’s Protective Services on her over the weekend. This fake call resulted in CPS and the police reportedly showing up at her mansion at 11 pm.