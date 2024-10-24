Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley react to Bronny James’ NBA debut

In a highly anticipated moment for basketball fans, Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, made his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 22. As the spotlight shone brightly on the young player, former NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley offered their insights, sparking discussions among fans and analysts alike.

Constructive criticism from NBA legends

Both O’Neal and Barkley, now prominent analysts on the show “Inside the NBA,” shared their thoughts on James’ readiness to compete at the highest level. Ahead of the game, Barkley expressed skepticism about Bronny’s immediate impact, suggesting that he should spend time in the G League to develop his skills further.

“Bronny is a prospect. Number one, I am glad he’s healthy. I think he should be in the G League. He’s not ready to play in the NBA right now,” Barkley stated, emphasizing the importance of allowing the young player to grow without the pressures of the NBA.

A historic father-son moment

Despite the critiques, James’ debut was historic as he became the first son to play alongside his father in the NBA. Barkley acknowledged this significant milestone, stating, “Great moment, great accomplishment … Would have loved to see him play more. Now this [debut] is over. I think he focuses on getting better.”

During the game, James played a brief three minutes, during which he missed two shots and secured one rebound. The Lakers ultimately triumphed over the Minnesota Timberwolves with a score of 110-103.

Shaquille O’Neal’s perspective

Following the game, O’Neal also weighed in on James’ performance. He acknowledged the challenges that come with being a rookie, especially one with such a famous last name.

“He’s not going to be in the starting lineup, he’s probably not going to be in the second lineup but if I’m him I’m working somehow to get some type of rotation to get some type of flow,” O’Neal advised.

O’Neal further noted the unique pressures James faces due to his father’s legacy, stating, “Again, because of his last name we want him to be great but as LeBron said there are 450 of us [playing in the NBA] and there are only a few rookies that have come in and had a great impact immediately.”

He expressed confidence in James’ work ethic and willingness to learn, wishing him well as he embarks on his NBA journey.

Looking ahead

As Bronny James begins his professional career, the insights from O’Neal and Barkley highlight the importance of patience and development in a young athlete’s journey. While the debut may not have showcased his full potential, it marks the beginning of what many hope will be a successful career.

Fans and analysts alike are eager to see how James will adapt to the challenges of the NBA and whether he can carve out his own legacy separate from his father’s monumental achievements.