Apple teases new M4 Mac lineup for Oct. 28 launch

Apple is set to make a huge announcement next week.

The tech giant’s marketing boss Greg Joswiak took to X/Twitter to tease some “exciting” Mac news is on the way Oct. 28 with more updates to follow.

“Mac your calendars! We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned …” he wrote.

The news will be about Apple‘s new M4-powered Macs: M4 Mac mini, M4 iMac, M4 MacBook Pro 14-inch and the M4 Pro/Max MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch.

What’s more, next week will also see the launch of iOS 18.1, which includes the arrival of Apple Intelligence in the U.S. before it arrives in the U.K. in December.

The first batch of features in the software updates will include Writing Tools to help with proofreading and rewriting in a chosen tone of voice, and Smart Replies to allow users to quickly reply to messages and emails.

Clean Up in Photos is also set to arrive, allowing people to simply select an object and remove it, while a redesign of Siri will allow you to ask follow-up questions and tougher queries.

The Notification Summaries feature which uses AI to condense messages from your contacts into one brief line.

Apple Intelligence will be available on the iPhone 16 lineup and the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max devices.

However, even people using handsets as recent as the iPhone 15 won’t be able to access any of the Apple Intelligence features.