Chad Ochocinco and Sharelle Rosado call off engagement

As 2024 approaches, it seems to be a tumultuous year for relationships, with the latest news coming from reality star Sharelle Rosado and former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. The couple, who got engaged in January 2023, has officially called it quits, leaving fans and followers buzzing about the split.

Sharelle Rosado confirms the breakup

On Oct. 26, Rosado took to social media platform X to announce the end of her relationship with Ochocinco. In a candid post, she stated, “Chad and I are no longer together please stop tagging us. He is a free man ladies,” signaling that she is ready to move on and that Ochocinco is back on the market.

While Ochocinco has yet to publicly comment on the breakup, he did share a screenshot of Rosado’s tweet on his Instagram Story, hinting at the reality of their situation.

Social media reactions

The news of their split quickly spread across social media, with fans and followers weighing in on the situation. Some notable reactions included:

@the_new_miss_bee: “For her to say he’s a free man she’s really pissed.”

@xoxokmariexoxo: “‘He’s a free man ladies’ says he cheated smh 😌”

@missedatis: “Yeah … he is the problem.”

@cflexpress: “Oh she done done, sis trying to give him away.”

@perfectcatch_: “He gives controlling cheap vibes.”

@offthegrid_boo: “Bring back Selling Tampa btw.”

@iamdominiquelee: “No ones growing old together smh crazy.”

These comments reflect the mixed feelings from fans, with some expressing sympathy for Rosado while others criticized Ochocinco’s character.

A look back at their relationship

Ochocinco and Rosado’s relationship has been a topic of interest since they got engaged early last year. The proposal took place on Jan. 7, 2023, during an early birthday celebration for Ochocinco, where he surprised Rosado with the big question. Following the engagement, Rosado described their journey together as “beautiful,” indicating a strong bond at that time.

Before their engagement, the couple welcomed a daughter, Serenity, in January 2022. Rosado announced her pregnancy in August 2021, and Chad proudly confirmed Serenity’s arrival on social media, marking a significant milestone in their lives.

What’s next for the couple?

With the split now confirmed, many are left wondering what the future holds for both Rosado and Ochocinco. Rosado has made it clear that she is ready to move on, while Ochocinco’s next steps remain uncertain as he processes the end of their engagement.

As fans continue to react to the news, it’s evident that both Rosado and Ochocinco have left a lasting impression on their audience. Whether through reality television or social media, their relationship has been closely followed, and this breakup is no exception.

Breakups can be tough, especially in the public eye. As Rosado and Ochocinco navigate this new chapter in their lives, fans will undoubtedly continue to support them in their individual journeys. The end of their engagement serves as a reminder that relationships can be complex, and sometimes, moving on is the healthiest choice.