5 spooky books by Black authors to read this Halloween

As Halloween 2024 approaches, the excitement of costume parties and trick-or-treating fills the air. However, for those who prefer a quieter celebration, curling up with a good book can be just as thrilling. Here is a list of five captivating horror stories penned by Black authors, perfect for this spooky season.

1. ‘Who Fears Death’ – Nnedi Okafor

Set against the backdrop of Africa, Who Fears Death tells the story of Onye, a young girl born an outcast. Her tan complexion and the circumstances of her birth weigh heavily on her. As an Ewu, a child of rape, Onye learns to harness her magical abilities while evading a lurking terror that threatens her existence. This gripping tale explores themes of identity, magic and destiny, making it a must-read for horror enthusiasts.

2. ‘Beloved’ – Toni Morrison

Toni Morrison’s Beloved is a haunting narrative that delves into the horrors of slavery. The story follows Sethe, a woman who escapes slavery only to be haunted by the ghost of her deceased child. Sethe’s past choices and the trauma of her experiences manifest in the form of her ghostly daughter, creating a chilling exploration of motherhood, loss and the scars of history. While many may recognize the story from its film adaptation, the book’s depth and emotional weight offer a far more profound experience.

3. ‘The Taking of Jake Livingston’ – Ryan Douglass

In The Taking of Jake Livingston, Jake is a teenager who sees dead people, a gift that complicates his already challenging life at St. Clair Prep, where he faces racism and bullying. The ghost of Sawyer Doon becomes an unwelcome presence, demanding more from Jake than he is willing to give. This novel combines elements of horror with a poignant commentary on race and identity, making it a compelling read.

4. ‘Jackal’ – Erin E. Adams

Returning to her hometown for a wedding, Liz Rocher is confronted by painful memories and the unsettling disappearance of a young Black girl. As Liz navigates the racial dynamics of her town, she feels compelled to confront the darkness surrounding the case. Jackal is a gripping tale that intertwines personal trauma with a community’s struggle, showcasing the complexities of friendship and responsibility.

5. ‘One of Our Kind’ – Nicola Yoon

Set in Liberty, California, a city celebrated for its Black excellence, One of Our Kind follows Jasmyn and King Williams as they seek to be part of a community dedicated to service and upliftment. However, their journey takes a dark turn as they uncover a secret that puts their lives at risk. Yoon’s narrative combines elements of suspense with a powerful exploration of community and identity.

These five books offer a unique blend of horror, magic and social commentary, making them perfect companions for a cozy Halloween night. Whether you’re a fan of supernatural tales or stories that delve into the complexities of race and identity, these authors provide a rich tapestry of narratives that are both thrilling and thought-provoking.