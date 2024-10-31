Draya Michele responds to Laura Govan’s claims about Gilbert Arenas affair

In the world of reality television, drama often spills over into real life, and the recent exchange between Draya Michele and Laura Govan is a prime example. The tension reignited when Govan, during an interview with Carlos King, alleged that Michele had an affair with her ex-partner, Gilbert Arenas. This revelation has sent shockwaves through the social media landscape, especially among fans of the iconic show “Basketball Wives LA,” where both women first crossed paths.

Draya’s Reaction: A strong comeback

Michele wasted no time in addressing Govan’s claims. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Oct. 30, she expressed her frustration over being dragged into drama that she feels is unnecessary. “I don’t bother nobody. Why does nobody bother me?” she questioned, highlighting her desire for peace amid the chaos.

In a candid outburst, Michele revealed that she has been a target of cyberbullying for nearly a year. “First, I’m not the type of person to clear s— up, but enough is enough. I’ve been cyber bullied for almost 12 months straight by both men and women,” she stated, emphasizing her decision to finally speak out. Michele made it clear that she is not interested in the superficial aspects of social media fame, stating, “I don’t care about likes, comments or going viral. But if I’m going to trend, I’m going to trend today and all f—ing day.”

Setting the record straight

Michele took the opportunity to clarify her history with Arenas, asserting that Govan’s timeline of events is inaccurate. She firmly stated, “Timelines aren’t time lining. And I’m sorry to people that can’t understand that.” Michele emphasized that she never engaged with anyone’s husband and that her interactions with Arenas occurred years before she joined “Basketball Wives LA.” Furthermore, she pointed out that she had no prior relationship with Govan or her sister, Gloria, before appearing on the show.

In her Instagram rant, Michele expressed her commitment to maintaining respect and integrity. “I certainly don’t blame the woman in any situation where I am owed some respect from my man,” she stated, reinforcing her stance on personal accountability. She also hinted that if there were any scandalous details about her life, they would have been aired during her time on the show, as her storyline was a significant part of the series.

Laura Govan’s side of the story

Govan’s interview with Carlos King provided further insight into her perspective. She revealed that while she and Arenas were never married, they share four children from their 12-year relationship. Govan claimed she was aware of Michele’s involvement with Arenas but was shocked to learn that Michele was referred to as his “jumpoff” on the show.

Govan recounted a confrontation with Michele during filming, stating, “I remember I was not supposed to be filming and I walked past everybody and I beat the f— out of her. And it did not air. They did not want that air.” This explosive admission adds another layer to the already complicated relationship between the two women.

A call for respect and understanding

As the drama unfolds, Michele’s response serves as a reminder of the importance of respect and understanding in personal relationships. She concluded her statement with a powerful message, asserting her strength: “I hope you read this in a tone that is of a strong woman once again coming to the internet, defending herself. And not a victim. I’m never a victim. I am a victor.”

The ongoing saga between Michele and Govan is a testament to the complexities of relationships in the public eye. As fans continue to speculate and discuss, it’s essential to remember the human element behind the drama. Both women have their stories, and as the narrative unfolds, it’s clear that this is far from over.