Elon Musk rips Jennifer Lopez for not warning people about Diddy

Billionaire business baron Elon Musk ripped into Jennifer Lopez for not warning the world about the sexual proclivities of her ex-boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, went on a tirade on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast because J.Lo is an outspoken supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Lopez and others spoke ill of Harris’s Republican counterpart Donald Trump, inciting Musk to go off on a rant against the The Wedding Planner movie star.

“J.Lo was like his ex-girlfriend and it’s like now deciding she’s like warning people against Trump. How many people did she warn against Diddy, right? Oh zero, OK. Maybe we shouldn’t trust her,” he reportedly said on the podcast, according to TMZ.

Rogan concurred with Musk’s sentiments, adding, “It’s peculiar that so many who frequented his gatherings are now outspoken supporters of Harris.”

Musk, 53, reportedly continued with his harangue of J.Lo, 55, and the entertainment industry in general when he claimed that most tacitly approved or feigned ignorance of what was allegedly going on behind closed doors at Diddy’s “freak offs.”

“People in the music entertainment industry had to know that Diddy was like abusing, you know, kids basically and yet they still fed him kids. Like where’s the accountability? They had to know.”

Diddy remains in confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, awaiting trial on a trio of federal charges: sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting people across state lines for the purpose of prostitution. His trial is scheduled to begin in the middle of 2025.

Meanwhile, J.Lo has refused to publicly address the Diddy debacle. The entertainment publication reports that when the Monster-in-Law actress was queried recently about her relationship with Diddy 25 years ago, she simply ignored the question and walked away.