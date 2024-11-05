Keyshia Cole sparks relationship status rumors with now-deleted post

In a surprising turn of events, singer Keyshia Cole recently took to social media to share her relationship status, only to delete the post shortly after. The now-deleted message, which simply stated “Single asf,” has ignited a flurry of reactions from fans and social media users alike, particularly on platforms like Instagram. The timing of her post coincided with Election Day, leading many to humorously remind her to prioritize voting over relationship woes.

Social media reacts

Following Cole’s announcement, social media erupted with comments, many of which were light-hearted and humorous. Users took the opportunity to poke fun at her timing, suggesting that she should focus on voting instead of her relationship status.

Keyshia Cole and Hunxho: A brief overview

Cole’s relationship with rapper Hunxho has been a topic of interest for fans since they were first spotted together outside a club in April. Cole publicly declared her affection for Hunxho on social media, and, since then, the couple has faced both criticism and speculation regarding their relationship.

Despite the ups and downs, Hunxho has shown his commitment to Cole, even singing to her in a video shared on social media. Their romance has been marked by public displays of affection, including Cole celebrating Hunxho’s 25th birthday with a smile and a recent tattoo that appears to bear his name.

What’s next for Keyshia Cole?

As of now, Hunxho has not publicly commented on Cole’s recent declaration of being single. Fans are left wondering what this means for their relationship moving forward. Will they reconcile, or is this the end of their romance? Only time will tell.

Cole’s candidness about her relationship status has sparked a lively conversation on social media, highlighting the intersection of personal life and public perception. As fans continue to react, one thing is clear: Cole’s journey in love remains a captivating story for her audience.