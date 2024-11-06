Cardi B said election results are why Southern states get hurricanes

An embittered Cardi B was seething at the election results on Tuesday evening and unleashed a tirade late in the night that she probably regrets.

The “WAP” rapper was unequivocally pro-Kamala Harris and even spoke at the Democratic presidential nominee’s rally in Milwaukee recently. The New York native also spoke to her 165 million Instagram followers frequently about her affinity for Harris.

When Harris failed to prevail in the election, Cardi B made imprudent statements that she quickly deleted but that were captured by Rolling Stone and other outlets.

“This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes. That’s what I’mma say,” she barked to her followers on IG live.

Of course, those of differing political persuasions came after Cardi B for her injudicious utterances.

“GIRL PLEASE 😂😂😂😂😂,” mocked one user.

“The liberal classes out of touch once again eh?” a second one rhetorically asked.

“😂 awww she mad 😂,” a third person said, laughing at Cardi B’s expense.

“Pack your bags and leave, Miss Cardi B,” another proffered his suggestion for a permanent residence.

“I really don’t think America is concerned about her thoughts,” a fifth person added.