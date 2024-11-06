T.I. and Tiny’s son King Harris celebrates newest grandchild (photo)

King Harris has dedicated a song and a post to his newborn son, King Jr., who arrived Nov. 5.

The son of rap legend T.I. and singer Tiny Harris announced to his 867K Instagram followers that his life has changed forever.

“Nov 5, 8:09 a.m. Welcome King Jr. TIME TO TAKEOVER.,” the new father said.

King Harris raps to his infant son

He also dedicated a track to his infant son in “Dear Son.”

“Now I got a son, gotta cool down on that hot [stuff],” he raps on the track.

Tiny Harris was one of the first to respond, of course, expressing her elation on becoming a grandmother again on Instagram.

“I got myself a grandson! You did it, Nana. Congratulations to you and King. My big new parents,” she responded.

King Harris’ family celebrates newborn’s arrival

King’s older sister, Zonnique, also offered congratulations in the comments section of King Harris’ post. saying,

“Aww man, I love that kid so much! Let me come scoop my nephew from the hospital — get him ready,” the aunt Zonnique teased.