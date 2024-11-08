2025 Grammy nominations revealed

Mark your calendars for Feb. 2, 2025, as the 67th Annual Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This prestigious event is set to honor the most talented artists in the music industry, and the nominations have just been announced on Nov. 8, 2024. With a diverse array of categories and nominees, this year’s Grammy Awards promise to be an exciting celebration of musical excellence.

Key categories and nominees

The Grammy nominations span various genres, showcasing the incredible talent across the music landscape. Here are some of the highlighted categories and their nominees:

Pop solo performance

“BODYGUARD” – Beyoncé

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Apple” – Charli XCX

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

Pop duo/group performance

“us.” – Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift

“LEVII’S JEANS” – Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone

“Guess” – Charli XCX & Billie Eilish

“the boy is mine” – Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica

“Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Best new artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

R&B performance

“Guidance” – Jhené Aiko

“Residuals” – Chris Brown

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Coco Jones

“Made For Me (Live On BET)” – Muni Long

“Saturn” – SZA

Record of the year

“Now and Then” – The Beatles

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyoncé

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Noteworthy mentions

This year’s nominations reflect a blend of established artists and emerging talents, highlighting the dynamic nature of the music industry. Beyoncé continues to dominate with multiple nominations, including for her collaboration with Post Malone and her solo work. Billie Eilish also remains a strong contender, showcasing her unique sound and songwriting prowess.

Celebrating diversity in music

The Grammy Awards have long been a platform for recognizing the contributions of artists from various backgrounds. This year’s nominations include a significant representation of Black artists, particularly in genres like R&B and hip-hop. Notable mentions include SZA, Jhené Aiko and Kendrick Lamar, who have all made substantial impacts in their respective categories.

Looking ahead

As we approach the Grammy Awards, anticipation builds around who will take home the coveted trophies. The event not only celebrates musical achievements but also serves as a cultural touchstone, reflecting the evolving landscape of the music industry. Fans are encouraged to tune in on Feb. 2 and support their favorite artists as they compete for recognition on one of music’s biggest nights.