The nostalgic sound of modern hip-hop: How artists are sampling the classics

In the ever-evolving landscape of music, nostalgia plays a significant role in shaping contemporary sounds. As we dive into 2024, it’s clear that many artists are channeling the past, breathing new life into iconic tracks that have shaped the music industry. One standout example is newcomer BigXthaPlug, who made waves with his album Take Care, featuring samples from legendary records like The Whispers’ 1979 hit, “And the Beat Goes On.” This trend of sampling classic tracks is not just a one-off; it’s a movement that many of today’s artists are embracing.

Sampling the early 2000s: A trend among artists

In recent years, a wave of artists has turned their attention to the sounds of the early and mid-2000s, creating fresh hits that resonate with both new listeners and those who grew up with the original tracks. Stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie and Nicki Minaj have all tapped into this nostalgic vein, bringing back familiar sounds while adding their unique flair. Even R&B artists like Lucky Daye have joined the sampling trend, introducing their audiences to tracks that may have slipped under the radar.

Megan Thee Stallion and the return of “Goodies”

One of the most notable examples of this trend is Megan Thee Stallion’s collaboration with Flo Milli on the track “Roc Steady,” featured on her album MEGAN: ACT II. This club banger cleverly samples Ciara’s 2004 hit “Goodies,” which has achieved triple platinum status in the U.S. With its infectious beat, Megan’s rendition is poised to earn her a platinum plaque, further solidifying her place in the music industry.

Jack Harlow’s luxurious vibes with “First Class”

In 2022, rapper Jack Harlow captured the attention of fans with his track “First Class,” inspired by Fergie’s 2006 anthem “Glamorous.” Harlow’s version, which explores themes of luxury and success, quickly went double platinum, showcasing the power of nostalgia in contemporary hip-hop. The two artists even performed a medley of their tracks at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, further highlighting the connection between past and present.

Saweetie’s “Tap In” and the Bay Area influence

Saweetie, a proud product of the Bay Area, paid homage to Too Short with her 2020 hit “Tap In,” which samples his classic “Blow The Whistle.” This track not only achieved platinum status but also resonated with fans who appreciate the modern twist on a beloved classic. Saweetie’s ability to blend contemporary sounds with nostalgic elements makes her a key player in this sampling trend.

Mahalia and Ella Mai’s heartfelt collaboration

In 2019, U.K. artists Mahalia and Ella Mai teamed up for the soulful single “What You Did,” which samples Cam’ron’s 2002 hit “Oh Boy.” This collaboration showcases how artists can reinterpret classic tracks, creating a bridge between generations of music lovers.

Nicki Minaj’s “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” and Flamenco influences

Nicki Minaj’s 2023 release “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” is another prime example of this trend. Sampling Lumidee’s 2003 party anthem “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh),” Minaj’s track incorporates elements of Flamenco and trap, demonstrating her ability to blend different genres while paying homage to the past.

Lucky Daye’s heartbreak anthem “Over”

Lucky Daye’s 2021 song “Over” draws inspiration from Musiq Soulchild’s 2002 classic “Halfcrazy.” This Grammy-nominated track explores themes of heartbreak while maintaining the essence of its predecessor, showcasing how sampling can evoke deep emotions and memories.

Latto’s “There She Goes” and Southern roots

Finally, Latto pays tribute to her Southern roots with her 2024 track “There She Goes,” which samples Mike Jones’ 2005 anthem “Back Then.” The music video features 2000s-inspired fashion, further connecting the present with the past.

The power of nostalgia in music

The resurgence of sampling in hip-hop and R&B highlights the power of nostalgia in music. As artists like BigXthaPlug, Megan Thee Stallion, and others continue to draw inspiration from iconic tracks, they not only pay homage to the past but also create a bridge for new listeners to connect with the rich history of music. This trend is likely to continue, as the blend of old and new resonates with audiences across generations.