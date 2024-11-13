Legendary social media troll 50 Cent meets his match in Busta Rhymes

Hip-hop veterans Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Trevor “Busta Rhymes” Smith Jr. transformed Instagram into a comedy stage Nov. 12, launching a spirited exchange over questionable hairstyle choices from their pasts.

Jackson initiated the friendly fire by sharing photos that targeted Smith along with DJ Khaled and Fat Joe, who recently partnered with model Tyson Beckford to promote a men’s hair color product. Jackson questioned their endorsement decisions through a series of pointed jabs.

The “In Da Club” rapper escalated the situation by posting a video reaction to Smith explaining a catering menu in patois. Jackson focused less on the accent and more on Smith’s appearance, particularly his hair dye application.

“How they let Busta paint his whole head like that?” Jackson asked in the video, even calling out Smith’s hypeman Spliffstar for allowing the look.

Smith responded swiftly, sharing a photo of Jackson sporting curly locks. “When you got this type of crazy stuff going nobody is saying nothing,” Smith wrote, suggesting Jackson’s hairstyle appeared unsanitary.

Jackson defended himself in the comments: “This was for a movie,” he wrote, adding that Smith’s head resembled a “paint job.”

The exchange continued as Jackson compared his leather jacket to what he called Smith’s “leather lineup,” drawing laughter from industry peers including Gorilla Zoe and Swizz Beatz.

The social media spectacle highlighted the longtime friendship between the two rap icons, who have maintained mutual respect throughout their decades in hip-hop while keeping their competitive spirit alive through humorous exchanges.

Jackson, known for his sharp wit on social media, regularly uses Instagram to share unfiltered commentary on fellow artists and industry happenings. His initial post also referenced a broader conversation about male celebrities promoting beauty products, as he included Khaled and Joe in his initial critique.

Both artists have historically used social media to maintain relevance while building on their musical legacies. Jackson has leveraged his online presence to promote his television empire, while Smith continues to release music and perform worldwide.

The exchange resonated with fans who appreciated seeing these hip-hop legends engage in good-natured ribbing rather than serious conflict, demonstrating how social media can strengthen industry relationships when used for entertainment rather than antagonism.

Neither artist has announced plans to collaborate musically, but their social media interaction suggests their personal relationship remains strong despite career paths that have diverged significantly since their early days in New York’s rap scene.