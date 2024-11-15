Denzel Washington baffled by royal protocol meeting King Charles

Denzel Washington was left baffled by royal protocol when meeting King Charles because he wasn’t sure if he was supposed to shake his hand or not. This incident adds to the long history of celebrities encountering amusing moments with British royalty, a tradition dating back decades. Royal protocol has been a source of intrigue for international celebrities, with specific guidelines about greetings that date back to the 18th century.

The 69-year-old actor was one of the stars who lined up to meet the 76-year-old monarch at the ‘Gladiator II‘ premiere in London on Wednesday night (13.11.24) and now it has emerged Denzel was a bit confused about royal handshakes. The premiere marked one of King Charles’s first major film events since ascending to the throne. This historic screening follows the tradition of royal film premieres that began during the reign of King George V.

“I didn’t know if I was supposed to grab you or not, but it’s my pleasure,” Washington can be heard saying in video footage published after the event. This interaction showcases the often complex nature of royal protocol, which has evolved significantly since the Victorian era. Modern royal protocol has been simplified compared to previous centuries, though certain formalities remain in place for public events and official meetings.

"I'm … just awful … I'm a lovely man you'll see. I'm a lovely chap and doing my best," he went on to tell the head of the royal family about his character in the movie.

"You've been in so many films, it's fantastic," Charles responded to the actor.

The king also met Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and director Sir Ridley Scott at the premiere, which was held in London's Leicester Square.

He arrived at the event in his state Bentley limousine, and posed for photographers on the red carpet, while wearing a black tuxedo with a bowtie.

Queen Camilla missed the screening after she was recently diagnosed with a "seasonal chest infection."

"I am so sorry I'm not coming tonight. I'd be coughing throughout it," she told director Ridley at the event. Despite missing the premiere, Camilla was able to chat to a slew of Hollywood A-Listers at Buckingham Palace prior to the screening.

The ‘Gladiator II’ premiere continues the legacy of royal involvement in major cultural events, a tradition that has helped maintain the monarchy’s relevance in modern society. These events serve multiple purposes: they support the British film industry, provide opportunities for charitable fundraising, and strengthen cultural ties between the United Kingdom and the international entertainment community.

The evening’s events highlighted the ongoing evolution of royal protocol in the modern era, where traditional formalities meet contemporary celebrity culture. Such occasions demonstrate how the monarchy continues to adapt while maintaining its historical significance in British society.