Drake flamed for rocking strange new hairstyle (photo)

Drake has been going through some serious changes in 2024, which includes some dubious hairstyle unveilings that have befuddled fans.

The Champagne Papi was torched by fans after he ditched the braids for a buzz cut and sporting his signature duck face.

Moreover, many fans are perplexed as to why Drake is always putting on a seductive look in his photos, replete with pursed lips.

“‘What is it, the braids got to him,” one Instagram user wrote in Worldstar Hip Hop’s comments section. Another fan theorized that his drubbing by Kendrick Lamar has shifted his whole mental paradigm, and not in a good way.

“Kendrick got this man to cut his whole hair off,” the person joked. A third fan was flummoxed by Drake’s pose. “Why he always tryna kiss me thru the phone,” said a quizzical commenter.

In August of 2023, fans and comedians alike had fun when Drizzy rocked puffs on either side of his head.

Drake has been taking a lot of L’s recently

Drizzy has been on a months-long losing streak as it pertains to public perception.

The scoresheet shows that Drake was trampled upon by Kendrick Lamar this past summer during one of the most consequential rap beefs in the history of the genre.

Drake, an avid sports fan, also has a bad record regarding betting in 2024, and he took another hit to his pocketbook when he bet on Friday, Nov. 15 that Mike Tyson, 58, would prevail in his boxing match against 27-year-old Jake Paul.

Last week, he told his followers that he put $355K on Mike Tyson winning his boxing match against Jake Paul. “I’m late but I’m here money on the liiiiiiiiine for today,” he captioned his post. “And tmrw @stake I need some dubs.”

Of course, both Drizzy and Tyson took that L on Friday, although Tyson got to take home a reported $20 million for his troubles.

Fans flame Drake’s new style and facial expression

Back to his new hairstyle, fans are mostly miffed by the choice after the “You the Best” emcee posted it for his 144 million IG followers.