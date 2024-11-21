Singer Shaboozey’s fans are irate that his smash country song “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” lost out for single of the year at the 2024 CMA Awards, despite being one of the most successful singles in the history of the Billboard pop charts.

Shaboozey’s ‘A Bar Song’ is poised to break the all-time mark

“A Bar Song” has spent 18 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, one week away from tying the all-time record held by Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” which reigned in 2019.

Shaboozey shut out at the 2025 CMA Awards

Shaboozy, 29, was competing in the Single of the Year category against artists Cody Johnson, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton, the latter who won for his song “White Horse.” He was also nominated for Best New Artist of the Year but failed to take home a trophy.

As a consolation prize, Shaboozey recently learned he was nominated for six awards for the upcoming 2025 Grammys.

The 29-year-old Nigerian-American artist, whose stage name is the phonetic spelling of his surname [Collins Obinna Chibueze], did win rave reviews on the red carpet as he sported a lime green suit with black trim and embroidery befitting of the occasion in Nashville.

The Virginia-born Shaboozey, whose parents emigrated from Nigeria, also got to perform his blockbuster hit and a new song called “Highway.”

When Shaboozey was notified of his first CMA Award nomination, Shaboozey paid homage to Beyoncé, whose Cowboy Carter album he appeared on twice.

“Thank you Beyoncé,” Shaboozey wrote on X, “for opening a door for us, starting a conversation, and giving us one of the most innovative country albums of all time!’

Shaboozey fans air out their feelings on social media

But Country Carter was shut out at the CMA Awards, and so was Shaboozey. His fans were more than disappointed when Shaboozey failed to take home any hardware and let their feelings known on social media.