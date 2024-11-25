Cynthia Erivo dazzles in ‘Wicked’ as partner Lena Waithe shares pride

This past weekend, Cynthia Erivo made a grand entrance into theaters with the highly anticipated release of Wicked. The film adaptation of the beloved musical has been a long time coming, and Erivo’s portrayal of Elphaba is already garnering rave reviews. Among her biggest supporters is her partner Lena Waithe, who took to social media to express her pride and admiration for Erivo’s performance.

Waithe’s heartfelt support

Waithe, an Emmy-winning writer and producer, showcased her love for Erivo through a series of heartfelt posts on Instagram, reported Hello Beautiful. She flooded her stories with messages celebrating Erivo’s role and applauding the creative team behind this reimagined classic. Waithe’s public displays of affection highlight not only her pride in Erivo’s work but also the strength of their relationship.

But Waithe’s support didn’t stop at social media. She was spotted at multiple premieres, donning stunning green outfits that echoed the iconic character Erivo portrays. From London to Los Angeles, Lena’s fashion choices were a nod to the film and a testament to her unwavering support for Erivo.

A relationship built on love and respect

The love story between Waithe and Erivo has been a beautiful journey, marked by both public appearances and private moments. Their relationship — which began in 2018 at the Met Gala — has blossomed into a powerful partnership. Despite their fame, they manage to keep much of their relationship private, allowing moments like Waithe’s Wicked shoutouts to shine a light on their bond.

Both women are not just artists but also trailblazers in their respective fields. They embody the phrase “being a movement by yourself, but a force when you’re together.” Their union is a testament to the power of love, support and mutual success.

From Met Gala to Hollywood power couple

Their relationship timeline is filled with memorable moments. Waithe and Erivo first crossed paths at the Met Gala, where they were instantly drawn to each other. Reflecting on their first meeting, Waithe recalled being captivated by Erivo’s talent and charm. Erivo, in turn, expressed her admiration for Waithe, calling her “perfection” in a heartfelt Instagram post.

As their relationship developed, they were often seen together at industry events, sparking rumors of their romance. In 2022, they went public with their love, with Erivo confirming their relationship in a birthday tribute to Waithe. Their bond has only grown stronger since then, despite facing challenges and controversies, including the overlap of Lena’s previous marriage and their public outings.

Thriving together amid challenges

Despite the noise surrounding their relationship, the couple remain focused on their careers and each other. Waithe’s support during the opening weekend of Wicked is a clear indication of their strong partnership. Erivo’s portrayal of Elphaba is a significant milestone in her career — and having Waithe by her side makes the moment even more special.

As they navigate the complexities of fame and love, Waithe and Erivo continue to inspire fans with their commitment to each other and their craft. Their relationship serves as a reminder of the importance of support and love in the pursuit of one’s dreams.

Celebrating Black love and success

In a world where representation matters, Waithe and Erivo stand as powerful symbols of Black love and success in Hollywood. Their journey together is not just about their individual achievements but also about how they uplift each other in their respective careers. As they continue to shine in their fields, we can only hope to see more of their beautiful moments together.