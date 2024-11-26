Issa Rae launches new restaurant in South Central Los Angeles

Issa Rae, the multi-talented actress and entrepreneur, has officially opened the doors to her latest venture, Somerville, a stylish restaurant located in South Central Los Angeles. This exciting new establishment is a testament to Rae’s commitment to her community and her entrepreneurial spirit.

A celebration of community and culture

Rae announced the grand opening of Somerville through an engaging Instagram post, showcasing the vibrant atmosphere of the restaurant during its opening weekend. The event attracted a star-studded crowd, including notable figures such as Tracee Ellis Ross, Yvonne Orji and Lil Rel, who came out to support Rae’s latest endeavor.

In her post, Rae expressed her desire to create a neighborhood lounge that reflects the unique character of the View Park-Windsor Hills community. She stated, “Always wanted a neighborhood lounge to complement the special community that is View Park-Windsor Hills. The genius GVO Gentlemen said, how about a restaurant? @somerville.slauson — an ode to the classic, artistic past of Black South Central L.A? And sure, the ambience will be fantastic, but the food and cocktails will keep you coming back … I said: 🏃🏾‍♀️🍽️🍸🤤.”

Rae’s entrepreneurial journey

Rae’s foray into the restaurant business is just one of many successful ventures she has embarked upon. Known for her role in the hit series “Insecure,” Rae has proven herself to be a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. She is the founder of Hoorae Media, a media and entertainment company, and Ensemble, a creator marketing firm. Additionally, she owns Sienna Naturals, a vegan haircare brand, and ColorCreative, a management company dedicated to supporting women and minority writers.

Rae’s entrepreneurial spirit doesn’t stop there; she also runs Hilltop Kitchen + Coffee, which has expanded to four locations across Los Angeles, and launched Viarae, an award-winning Prosecco brand in 2023. Her diverse portfolio showcases her ability to juggle multiple businesses while maintaining a strong presence in the entertainment industry.

Future projects and upcoming releases

Looking ahead, Rae shows no signs of slowing down. In January, she will release a quirky comedy film produced by Hoorae Media, starring SZA and KeKe Palmer. This film is highly anticipated and is expected to be a hit among audiences.

Rae’s impressive business acumen and creative vision highlight her as a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly within the Black community. Her dedication to uplifting her community through her ventures is commendable and serves as an inspiration for many.

As Somerville opens its doors, it invites the community to experience its unique ambiance and delectable offerings. Rae’s vision for a neighborhood lounge that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of South Central L.A. is now a reality, and it promises to be a gathering place for locals and visitors alike.

Rae continues to break barriers and redefine success in the entertainment and business worlds. Her journey is a testament to the power of creativity, hard work and community engagement.